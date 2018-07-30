Shartin N sensational in 1:48.4

Andrew McCarthy was honored tonight at Pocono for recently achieving his 2000th career win. On hand to celebrate were his parents John and Narelle, all the way from New South Wales, Australia, along with his wife Katrina and children Finn & Olly.

WILKES-BARRE PA - Pacing mares divisional leader Shartin N upped her seasonal bankroll to $590,040, most among all North American harness racing (until next Saturday, anyway) with a sensational 1:48.4 effort in taking her $30,000 Great Northeast Open Series (GNOS) divisional event Sunday at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, while in the GNOS open trot Smalltownthrowdown went a powerful 1:51.1 mile which ending Homicide Hunter's winning streak at five.

Driver Tim Tetrick reserved Shartin N off the early pace, which saw Call Me Queen Be take the lead in a 26.2 opener, then get passed in turn by Caviart Ally and then Tequila Monday before the 54 half. Shartin N began an uncovered march towards the lead on the second turn, but Tequila Monday still had the advantage on her right-hand neighbor at the 1:21.2 3/4s, and through the turn, and to halfway down the stretch ...

...but then Shartin N showed amazing grit, continuing forward in the 27.2 kicker and finally getting by the ultra-stubborn Tequila Monday by a neck, with Caviart Ally 1¼ lengths off the top pair. The victorious daughter of Tintin In America , already the top money winner of 2018, advanced to just one off the continental lead for victories with her 12th of the campaign for trainer Jim King Jr. and owners Richard Pollucci and Jo-Ann Looney King.

Despite being unbeaten in two GNOS starts, Shartin N may see action in one or more of the series' last four cardings in August; currently she isn't even in the top ten in the pointstandings, which determine eligibility for each division's $100,000 GNOS Championship at 1¼ miles on September 2 at Pocono.

Smalltownthrowdown and driver Simon Allard was away second in the trotting contest, then quarter-moved to the 27.1 opening clocking, getting a breather to a half in 56.1. Homicide Hunter had spotted fourth, then moved to the outside just past this point, but his cover did not advance and he had to retreat back inside to the 1:23.4 3/4s. Smalltownthrowdown continued on strongly to the wire with no asking from Allard, stepping home in 27.2 to win by 1¾ lengths over Satin Dancer, with Homicide Hunter gaining some late after his weaving journey but having to settle for third, another length back.

Smalltownthrowdown is a gelded son of Cash Hall trained by Simon's brother Rene and owned by Allard Racing Inc., Yves Sarrazin, VIP Internet Stable LLC, and Bruce Soulsby. The winner of $768,038, after three seconds in the GNOS, finally visited Victory Lane in the series and moved to second behind Homicide Hunter in the pointstandings and a chance at his $100,000 Championship.

Both GNOS winners weren't far off their section's world record clockings: the older pacing mare record is 1:48.2, set by Drop The Ball at Pocono in 2013, while the older trotting gelding mark is 1:50.3, first set by Sevruga at The Downs, also in 2013, then equaled earlier this year by Will Take Charge at Philly and by Homicide Hunter at Scioto. Both GNOS winners notched personal bests with their fast journeys.

A couple of two-year-olds with interesting pedigrees took their first pari-mutuel races during the undercard. One was Hurrikane Emperor, coming off a sweep of two New Jersey Sire Stakes prelims and then the final, who equaled his mark in 1:53.1 while coming his last half in 56 for driver Jim Marohn Jr., trainer John McDermott, and owners Jonathan Klee Racing, Kuhen Racing LLC, Pegasis Investment Group, and George Vierno. Hurrikane Emperor's sire is Hurrikane Kingcole , who was in the news here last Sunday when his full brother Hurricane Beach won in a mile where he went to the half in 51.3, believed to be the fastest midpoint clocking ever on a 5/8-mile track; his dam is Hurricane Schmumma, a full sister to Adios finalist Babes Dig Me; and his third dam Babe Ruthless is also the dam of 2006 Pacer of the Year and $2 million-plus winner Total Truth.

A race earlier, Explosivebreakaway, a freshman trotting gelding by Explosive Matter - Phaeton and thus a full brother to Hambo Oaks elim winner Phaetosive, won handily for driver Tom Jackson in 1:58.1. Second in his p/m debut, Explosive Breakaway moved to the lead in quarter two and scored by 2¼ lengths for trainer Fred Grant, also co-owner with Janice Rubin, Steven Katz, and Communicators Hall of Fame member Murray Brown.

Driver Andrew McCarthy was honored tonight at Pocono for recently achieving his 2000th career win. On hand to celebrate were his parents John and Narelle, all the way from New South Wales, Australia, along with his wife Katrina and children Finn & Olly.

