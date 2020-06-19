Day At The Track

Shartin N devastates field in a snappy 1:51

07:12 AM 19 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Shartin N, harness racing
Shartin N after her 1.46.4 mile in 2019

CHESTER PA - 2019 Harness Horse of the Year Shartin N stuck to her recent off-the-pace tactics in a Thursday morning qualifier at Harrah's Philadelphia, but she still devastated her field in a snappy 1:51 over a "good +1" oval.

Driver Tim Tetrick had the daughter of Tintin In America in fourth, five lengths off the lead in a :55.3 half, then turned her loose down the backstretch, and she rocketed up in :26.3 to grab the lead before the three-quarters, drawing clear by 2¾ lengths. The Kiwi import may be approaching a career peak in short order for trainer Jim King Jr. and owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick LLC.

Most of the other attention during the Philly a.m. session was paid to two-year-olds, the vast majority of whom were making their first trips behind the gate--and perhaps appropriately on a day when Shartin N raced here, both the trotting and pacing divisions saw a filly post the fastest clocking.

The most impressive winner among the freshmen was Dancethenightaway, a daughter of A Rocknroll Dance - Mikayla Rose who pulled the pocket and gained into :56 - :27.1 back fractions to get up by a head in 1:57.1 over Easy To Please. Trainer/driver Andrew Stafford is also a co-owner along of the fast distaff with Bonnie Benson, John Johannsen, and Holly Case.

The other two divisions of the two-year-old pacing filly events fell to Team Tetrick / King, with both winners kicking home in :27.2 - Sniper Hanover (Captaintreacherous - Snippet Hanover) in 1:58.3 and Lady Newton (Sweet Lou - I'm Sassy) in 2:01.4.

Quickest of the young pacing males was the Roll With Joe - Shawnee Dancer colt Dancing Joe, who came his personal back half in :56.4 to freeze the timer at 1:58.3 at the finish for driver Tony Morgan and owner/trainer Chris Temming.

Among trotters, the Donato Hanover - Dream Child filly You Ato Dream blasted home in :29.1 to win her bow in 2:02. Trainer/driver Jeff Gregory is also a co-owner in the promising miss with William Richardson, George Romanoff, and Martin Garey.

Success in the events for trotting males went to the Donato Hanover - Fortune Of Fables colt in 2:03.3 for driver George Dennis and trainer Joe Columbo, along with the Bar Hopping - Up Front Annika gelding Ginger Tree Knox in 2:03.4 and trainer/driver Steve Cook.

Harrah's Philadelphia will present its first pari-mutuel card of the year this Sunday at 12:40. The other three cards in the normal four-day racing week will be held Wednesday through Friday at 12:25.

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sire Stakes 2020 County Fair Series
19-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
My Pal Joe scores impressively
19-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
Dave Little's Road to the Meadowlands Pace
19-Jun-2020 07:06 AM NZST
Hambletonian eligible events
19-Jun-2020 07:06 AM NZST
Shartin N devastates field in a snappy 1:51
19-Jun-2020 07:06 AM NZST
Gigantic 18-race programs this weekend
19-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
More drug arrests & further indictments coming!
19-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News