Shartin N devastates field in a snappy 1:51

CHESTER PA - 2019 Harness Horse of the Year Shartin N stuck to her recent off-the-pace tactics in a Thursday morning qualifier at Harrah's Philadelphia, but she still devastated her field in a snappy 1:51 over a "good +1" oval.

Driver Tim Tetrick had the daughter of Tintin In America in fourth, five lengths off the lead in a :55.3 half, then turned her loose down the backstretch, and she rocketed up in :26.3 to grab the lead before the three-quarters, drawing clear by 2¾ lengths. The Kiwi import may be approaching a career peak in short order for trainer Jim King Jr. and owners Richard Poillucci, Jo Ann Looney-King, and Tim Tetrick LLC.

Most of the other attention during the Philly a.m. session was paid to two-year-olds, the vast majority of whom were making their first trips behind the gate--and perhaps appropriately on a day when Shartin N raced here, both the trotting and pacing divisions saw a filly post the fastest clocking.

The most impressive winner among the freshmen was Dancethenightaway, a daughter of A Rocknroll Dance - Mikayla Rose who pulled the pocket and gained into :56 - :27.1 back fractions to get up by a head in 1:57.1 over Easy To Please. Trainer/driver Andrew Stafford is also a co-owner along of the fast distaff with Bonnie Benson, John Johannsen, and Holly Case.

The other two divisions of the two-year-old pacing filly events fell to Team Tetrick / King, with both winners kicking home in :27.2 - Sniper Hanover ( Captaintreacherous - Snippet Hanover) in 1:58.3 and Lady Newton ( Sweet Lou - I'm Sassy) in 2:01.4.

Quickest of the young pacing males was the Roll With Joe - Shawnee Dancer colt Dancing Joe, who came his personal back half in :56.4 to freeze the timer at 1:58.3 at the finish for driver Tony Morgan and owner/trainer Chris Temming.

Among trotters, the Donato Hanover - Dream Child filly You Ato Dream blasted home in :29.1 to win her bow in 2:02. Trainer/driver Jeff Gregory is also a co-owner in the promising miss with William Richardson, George Romanoff, and Martin Garey.

Success in the events for trotting males went to the Donato Hanover - Fortune Of Fables colt in 2:03.3 for driver George Dennis and trainer Joe Columbo, along with the Bar Hopping - Up Front Annika gelding Ginger Tree Knox in 2:03.4 and trainer/driver Steve Cook.

Harrah's Philadelphia will present its first pari-mutuel card of the year this Sunday at 12:40. The other three cards in the normal four-day racing week will be held Wednesday through Friday at 12:25.

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia