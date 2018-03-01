Shartin N dazzles with a 1:50.2

DOVER, Del. --- Shartin N rallied from fourth on the final turn to overtake frontrunners with a dazzling last quarter performance to win the $25,000 Mares Open/Handicap in a lifetime best 1:50.2 at Dover Downs on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Tim Tetrick took Shartin N to the outside in front of the grandstand as Valuable Art (Corey Callahan) and Nerida Franco N (Allan Davis) exchanged the lead going to a :55 half-mile. Shartin N continued to move two wide but was still about three-lengths back as Nerida Franco continued to lead as the seven pacers rolled around the final turn.Tetrick put Shartin in high gear in the stretch and rushed past the leaders to win by half-a-length in a :28.1 final panel. Nerida Fanco N was second with Valuable Art third.

The win for the five-year-old daughter of Tintin In America -Bagdarin owned by Rich Pollucci and JoAnn Looney-King was her fourth in five U.S. starts and Tetrick's third of four on the card. Second-place Nerida Fanco N saw a two-race win streak end. Bettorhaveanother finished out-of-the-money, her first loss after three straight wins.

In the $13,000 Mares sub-feature, Arty Foster Jr. and the III's Skateboard Chic, a Quik Pulse Mindale -See You Hanover six-year-old, won a four-horse photo finish in 1:52.2 to give Russell Foster his second driving win. Use Your Noodle (Callahan), Newborn Sassy (Tetrick) and front pacing Planet Rock (Tony Morgan) were second, third and fourth in the photo.

Tetrick also drove Bryan Truitt's Moments Of Joy from post 9 in the second tier to a 1:53.3 victory in a $12,500 distaff pace. The Western Terror -JOY Luck Hall four-year-old was followed by Goin Again (Vince Copeland and Said It Best (Callahan).

Tetrick's four-bagger put him in a 119-119 tie for first place among drivers at the track with Callahan, who had two winners himself. With two wins were Russell Foster and Allan Davis including an 18-1win with Matinee Dragon.

Christen Me N, Sicily, Missle J, Major Uptrend and last weeks winner Super imposed head the $30,000 Preferred pace feature on an outstanding 13-race program Thursday.

