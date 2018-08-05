Shartin N, Dream Together score big

Dream Together and driver Bob McClure upset the field at 51-1 in the Steele Memorial

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --- Shartin N won Saturday's $197,400 Lady Liberty for pacing mares, taking the lead on the backstretch and holding off Pure Country and Blue Moon Stride in 2:04.1 in the 1-1/8 miles race at the Meadowlands. The margin of victory was a half-length.

Caviart Ally was the early leader, hitting the first quarter in :26.4, followed by Apple Bottom Jeans, Call Me Queen Be, Shartin N. Call Me Queen Be took a brief lead, but was overtaken by Shartin N by the time the group reached the half in :54.3.

Shartin N controlled the fractions from there, getting to three-quarters in 1:22 and the mile in 1:50. Pure Country was third over at three-quarters and made a late rally, but was unable to get to the front.

"We kind of got messed up leaving out of there," winning driver Tim Tetrick said. "My mare has made a break or two off the gate, so I was trying to be a little careful. I got lucky to get out there. She's done nothing but be great, and she did it again today. She doesn't always win by a lot, but she gets it done."

Shartin N is a 5-year-old daughter of TinTin In America out of Bagdarin. She has won 13 of 17 races this year and 20 of 30 lifetime for earnings of $764,857. She is owned by Richard Poilluci and Jo Ann Looney-King.

Sent off as the 3-5 favorite, Shartin N paid $3.20, $2.20, $2.10. Pure Country paid $3.40 and $2.60. Blue Moon Stride paid $6.20.

91-1 DREAM TOGETHER UPETS IN TROT

East Rutherford, NJ - Dream Together (Bob McClure) was the winner by a neck of the $154,800 Dr. John Steele Memorial Trot for older mares on August 4 at The Meadowlands. The four year-old mare is trained by Luc Blais and owned by Determination Stable of Montreal.

Ariana G (Yannick Gingras) was first to the lead at the :27 first quarter and held that lead through the :55 half and the 1:23.3 three quarters. When the field hit the trop of the stretch, Ariana G was still on the lead, but Dream Together was on the move from fourth place and overtook the leaders for the win in 1:51 3/5, her first win since mid May.

Ariana G faded to fifth and Broadway Donna (David Miller) closed strongly to be second, Caprice Hill (Doug McNair) was third.

Dream Together returned $105.60, $49.60 and $25.20 and topped a $1,031 exacta with second place finisher Broadway Donna ($6.20, $6.40). The trifecta was $2,883.40 with third-place finisher Caprice Hill ($9.00).