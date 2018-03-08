Sicily, Major Uptrend and Soto return

DOVER, Del.--- Sicily, Major Uptrend and Soto, the first three finishers in last week’s $30,000 Preferred pace, return in the week’s top pace Thursday (March 8) at Dover Downs heading another outstanding race program. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Sicily scored his third sub-1:50 victory a week ago earning a 1:49.2 triumph with Montrell Teague in the bike for trainer Wayne Givens and owners Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing. Another multiple 1:50 performer this meet, Niss Allen and Crissman Inc.’s Major Uptrend, driven by Tony Morgan, has post position 2 advantage in the field of six. Third, last Thursday, Soto, is reined by Art Stafford Jr. for trainer Eric Ell and owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar and Steve Iaquinta, has always raced well at Dover. He was a close third a week ago.

Missle J, owned by John McGill’s and Brian Carsey’s Missle J, who posted a 1:50 feature win in February, will be in the hands of Tim Tetrick. Super Imposed N piloted by Corey Callahan, has already won in 1:50.1 and 1:50.2 in the last month for owners Mike Hall and Dave Hamm. JoAnn Looney King’s Little Ben, steered by Tim Tetrick has already won five features this meet and steps up after winning the Open last week.

Air Strike (Callahan) brings a three-race win streak into the standout undercard. Val D’Or Farm and Ted Gewertz’s Air Strike heads a nine-horse $18,000 Winners pace, and drew the rail facing Niss Allen’s sharp Mississippi Rabbit (Morgan) while George Teague’s fast Daiymir (Montrell Teague) must overcome post 8.

A trio of prominent four-year-olds square off in a $14,000 Winners-Over pace. Local standout Bags To Riches(Tetrick) races for Jason Skinner and Only Money Inc., Jenny Bier and JoAnn Dombeck's Highalator (Roger Plante Jr.) and Brian and Carrie Malone’s Hypothedical (Morgan) from the rail, take on seasoned rivals: G.P. Calloway, Hazzard and Legacy Racing’s Sweet Rock (Vic Kirby) . Wood, Dittmar, Iaquinta and Minisink Farms’ Cajon Lightning (Stafford Jr.) who drew outside post 8 for the second straight outing.

Two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming paces are also on the power packed card.

Dover Downs offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

