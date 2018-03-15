Dover features - Callahan a four bagger

DOVER, Del.--- Ibetyoucanwiggle caught favorite Go Sandy Go in the final strides in one of two $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 1st leg three-year-old Filly pace preliminary while Pedal Power won her division easily on a windy Wednesday harness racing (March 14) program at Dover Downs. Corey Callahan had a four bagger.

Montrell Teague moved Ibetyoucanwiggle from the outside into second behind Go Sandy Go (Jason Green) after the start of her DSBF $20,000 prelim and stalked the favorite until coming out on the final turn. Following a stretch long battle, Ibetyoucanwiggle reached the finish line first with a head to spare in 1:57.1. George Teague owns the Mr. Wiggles-Betting Machine bay who won for the first time in two starts this year. She has won $64,640 lifetime. Cold N Chilly (Vic Kirby) was third.

In the second $20,000 prelim, trainer Darrell and Leah Lewis’ Pedal Power and Tim Tetrick notched a 1:55.4 decision. It was the first start for the Roddy’s Bags Again -Calico Moon filly who now has never been out of the money in 10 races. She has six wins, three seconds and a third while banking $93,443.Lydia (Ross Wolfenden) was runner-up with Studio Session (Sean Bier) the show finishers.

This and next week, DSBF $20,000 preliminaries are raced: Monday through Thursday. After the two legs are completed, the top eight point-getters return for $100,000 finals on meet closing day, Thursday (March 29).

In the $16,000 Mare Winners-Over pace, Sweet Robbie pulled heading to the clubhouse turn and Art Stafford Jr. raced the Art Major -Odds On Gobye six-year-old on the outside moving up to challenge leader Empress Deo (Teague) at the three-quarters and then got-p in the closing strides for a 1:53 victory. Gary Ewing owns and trains the winner who won for the second time in 2018. She now has 27 lifetime wins and a $276,376 bankroll. Hold It Hanover (Eddie Davis Jr.) was the third place finisher.

Marion Beachy’s Berazzled won the richest purse event on the card when Corey Callahan steered a 1:52.4 triumph in a $22,000 Mares Winners pace. It was the Charley Barley -Razmataz Hanover four-year-old’s second win this year and Callahan’s fourth winning drive of the day. Goin Again (Vince Copeland) and Roselily (Stafford Jr.) finished second and third espectively.

Bryan Truitt’s homebred She’s My Rock scored a 1:55.1 triumph in the $15,000 Mares pace overtaking favorite Snappy Dresser (Tetrick) late in the stretch. A daughter of Dragon Again –Iosmio, the four-year-old won her second of the year. Littlebitrocknroll (Bret Brittingham) came on for third.

Corey Callahan had four winners, Montrell Teague, trainer Clyde Francis, breeder and owner George Teague had two wins.

SICILY, MAJOR UPTREND LEAD SEVEN IN $35,000 PEFERRED AT DOVER

Sicily and Major Uptrend, major factors weekly in the week's top pace meet again in the $35,000 Preferred pace, topping another standout Thursday card at Dover Downs on The Ides of March, March 15. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Sicily, who has been timed around 1:50, three wins in 1:49 and another in 1:48.4 this meet, takes on another equally talented veteran, Major Uptrend in this week's $35,000 feature. Montrell Teague drives Sicily for Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing from post 7. Niss Allen and Crissman Inc.'s Major Uptrend with Tony Morgan has not lost a race by more than a length since Feb. 1. Soto, a local favorite owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar and Steve Iaquinta, is also a highly competitive fast performer.

Mike Hall and Dave Hamm's Super Imposed N with Corey Callahan is racing at the top of his "game" this season. JoAnn Looney-King's Little Ben reined by Tim Tetrick is also in rare form. Bobby Glassmeyer's claim in late 2017, has resulted in four top class wins and a second last week. Jonathan Roberts is his regular driver. A newcomer this week, Cyamach N gets Pat Berry in the bike and leaves from the rail.

Four $17,000 paces and two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming paces are on the powerful undercard,

The DSBF $20,000 preliminaries are found on the daily 14-race programs leading to $100,000 finals on meet closing day, Thursday (March 29).

Dover Downs offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 13th and 14th races.

Live racing each Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. through March 29.

A fine and varied selection of food is available to enjoy while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races is featured daily from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad