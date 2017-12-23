Sicily executes a 1:48.4 winning mile

Sicily in his third win of the meet, two sub-1:49 conquests

DOVER, Del --- Overlooked at 6-1, Sicily executed a 1:48.4 winning mile to take the 25,000 Open pace on Thursday, Dec. 21 at Dover Downs in the final harness racing feature race of the 2017 season. After a traditional one week Christmas Holiday Break, live racing resumes on Jan. 1, 2018 with a 4:30 p.m. post time. Tim Tetrick drove five winners.

Montrell Teague piloted Sicily to his third win of the meet, two sub-1:49 conquests. He also has four second-place finishes. O's Cruise (Tim Tetrick) one of two three-year-olds in the eight-horse field, finished second with Major Uptrend (Tony Morgan) third.

Wayne Givens trains the five-year-old Art Major -Capri Hanover gelding for Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing of Del., who won for the eighth time this year while earning $115, 844 .his career bankroll is $354,667.

Tim Tetrick won both $18,000 paces. Cyclone Kiwi N registered his fourth win of the meet along with a second rolling to a 1:51.1 score in one of two $25,000-$35,000 Claiming Handicaps. Reggiano (Morgan) came on for second in front of Whirl Monroe (Vic Kirby) third. Jeff Bamond Jr. conditions the Jereme's Jet -Another Kiwi gelding for Bamond Racing. and his fourth win in six starts.

Claimed last start by Bobby Glassmeyer rom the Bamond Stable, the Well Said -Lady Sometimes gelding stepped up in price and notched a 1:51 victory with Tetrick holdn the lines for his third Straight win. Western Young Gun (Eddie Davis Jr.) led until deep stretch and finished second. Happy Anniversary (Tetrick) observed third.

Tetrick also made the winner's circle with both $14,000 Winners paces. Little Ben picked up a 1:0.3 triumph, his second in-a-row for Janet Hudson and Jo Ann Looney King in one. Rangers Sureshot (Morgan) was runner-up to the Jereme's Jet -Honey's Bud Lite gelding who won for the fourth time this season.

Bailey's Rock M completed Tetrick's winning drives equaling his lifetime fastest 1:50.4 success. Jim king trains the Bettor's Delight -Bailey's Pearl four-year-old owned by Rich Pollucci. The black gelding won for the eighth time this year. McKenry (Bret Brittingham) cut out big early fraction and held on for second. Mustang Art (Sean Bier) was the show finisher.

Eddie Davis Jr. guided Northwest Yankee to his fifth win this fashioning a 1:52 decision in the $16,000 Winners pace for trainer Joe Columbo and owners George and Tina Dennis Racing Southwind Jenson (Kirby) and Gentlemen's Bet (Art Stafford Jr.) were second and third respectively.

In addition to Tetrick's four-bagger, Sean Bier and Russell Foster picked up two wins each.

Marv Bachrad