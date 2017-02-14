Singing Saint takes Dover feature

DOVER, Del.--- Singing Saint, driven by Tony Morgan, came from off the pace to record a 1:53.1 victory to win the Monday, Feb. 13 $9,000 Male pace at Dover Downs. Harness racing driver Montrell Teague drove four winners, three for trainer Clyde Francis and two for owner George Teague.

Morgan moved the Lis Mara -Celestial gelding three wide on the final turn to quickly join the leaders turning for home. In the lane, Singing Saint fended off Go Collect N (Corey Callahan) in a stretch duel to register his first win of 2017, after two seconds and a third, for owner-trainer Bob Stevenson. Rock N Roll Jet (Bret Brittingham) picked up third place in the nine-horse field. Singing Saint won for the 21st time in his career while annexing a $142,382 bankroll.

In the sub-feature, Vic Kirby and Shellysblockbuster won the dash-to-the-wire beating Casey At Bat (Allan Davis) in 1:52.2. It was the second win of the season for the Bettor's Delight -Lover's talk veteran gelding owner by Don Reed and trainer George Wagner. Western Young Gun (Jonathan Roberts) finished third. Shellysblockbuster won for the 26th time in his career while earning $226,510 lifetime.

Montrell Teague led all drivers with four winners. Vic Kirby had three wins; Jonathan Roberts, trainer Clyde Francis haltered three wins while owner George Teague had two winners.

SHARP SWEET BOBBIE SEEKS REPEAT IN $20,000 MARES OPEN

Sweet Bobbie, never farther back than third in her last eight races, returns this week to the $20,000 Mares Open Handicap, facing KJ’s Caroline, who steps up after a win last week, among seven starters in the Tuesday, Feb.14 Valentine’s day feature at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Enhance Your Mind, with Vic Kirby driving for owner-trainer Bryan Truitt had been burdened by outside posts recently after winning four-races in a row heads the opposition. Nat A Virgin, piloted by Corey Callahan, moves from an outside post to the rail this time, for owners J&T Silva and Robert Cooper Stable. Another solid contender, Rich Pollucci’s Mischief Maker N with Ross Wolfenden finished a close-up second last week for the second straight time. Scott Woogen’s KJ’s Caroline and Yannick Gingras leaves from post 2 with Dave Banks and Layfield Horses’ Sayulita, handled by Allan Davis, and Killean Finale with Jonathan Roberts driving for trainer Josh Parker and Nanticoke Racing completing the competitive lineup.

After Frank Carzone, Bob Sabatini, trainer Ed Gannon and driver Yannick Gingras’ Vintage Babe’s six-race win streak was snapped two weeks ago, the four-year-old returned to the winners circle last Tuesday. Now, she takes on eight rivals in the $15,500 Mares 4&5-Year-Old pace. She tangles with the red-hot Dismissal (Montrell Teague), from the rail, who has front-paced to three consecutive wins for CTC Stable in a nine-horse secondary feature female pace.

An excellent all-female pacing undercard is on the Tuesday program.

Monday through Thursday live racing begins at 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are ‘dark days’ at the track. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600.