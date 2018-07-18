"Burke Brigade" sweeps PA All-Stars at Pocono

Trainer Ron Burke (pictured here with Foiled Again) sent out all four winners in the PA All-Star Series at Pocono Downs.

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The powerful Ron Burke stable sent out 7 of the 25 two-year-old pacing fillies contesting four $30,000 divisions of a Pennsylvania All-Stars contest over a "sloppy" track Tuesday at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, including all four morning line favorites.

And indeed the Burke Brigade, and "former member"-now-sire Sweet Lou, effected a sweep - but the last event didn't go exactly to script, as $45.80 winner Louphoria, not the 2-5 chalk Sylph Hanover, completed the four-bagger.

Louphoria, out of the mare Euphoria, was first to the lead for driver Yannick Gingras, then saw Art Lecture and then Sylph Hanover make their way to the top. They sat in that order until just before the 1:25.2 ¾ call, when Louphoria came roaring out of the three-hole and had her stablemate headed on the far turn.

Gingras, who handled three of the Burke winners, seemed to be measuring off the win as Louphoria tripped the timer in 1:53, a length ahead of Blue Ivy, who came between horses late to nip Sylph Hanover for second.

Louphoria was third in her Sire Stakes debut, and had shown a 1:57.4 morning win at Philly in which she had come home in 55.3, but this victory showed that she belongs in the "big leagues" of the state-bred babies for the Louphoria Stable. (Who's the Louphoria Stable? No real surprises - Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Phil Collura, Lawrence Karr, and Diamond Creek Racing.)

Most impressive of the Burke Brigade winners was the Sweet Lou - Great Memories filly Warrawee Ubeaut, who tucked third mid-first turn for driver Yannick Gingras, then brushed to the lead in front of the stands. From there the only real question was the final time, and Warrawee Ubeaut came home in 55.1 to finish out in 1:52.1, a season's record despite the off track, knocking a tick off the mark set by St Somewhere at Tioga on Sunday.

An easy winner in a Sire Stakes in her purse bow with two nice Gaitway victories before that, Warrawee Ubeaut ironically only now shows a line without a sub-27 quarter in it (28.3, 57, 1:24.2, 1:52.1 here), but Burke Racing LLC, Phil Collura, J&T Silva- Purnel & Libby, and Weaver Bruscemi LLC won't mind that fact a bit.

18 minutes later it was, as the noted philosopher Lawrence Berra once observed, "dÃ©jÃ vu all over again" for Sweet Lou, Ron Burke, Yannick Gingras, Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Phil Collura, 1-9 shots, and Sire Stakes winners following up with an All-Star win, as She's Allright, out of the mare Atsalrite Hanover, made the lead at the 1/8 and came home in 55.4 - 27.4 to stop the timer in 1:52.2, a personal best, while fully in control. Michelle Yanek is a partner in this impressive filly with Burke Racing, Weaver Bruscemi, and Collura.

Sweet Chrome started proceedings off for the Burke barn, the Sweet Lou - Camille filly taking the lead after hard usage to the 5/16, then controlling things thereafter en route to a 1:54.4 triumph over the sloppy going. Third in a Sire Stakes event in her purse bow, Sweet Chrome matched the clocking she had achieved in a Philly a.m. baby session for Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, M1 Stable LLC, and Jack Piatt III.

So in summary, the Tuesday Pocono sweepers were sire Sweet Lou, trainer Ron Burke, and owners Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC. They may turn up on the radar again.