Sky Marshal upsets again

DOVER, Del.--- Sky Marshal, who upset Super Fly to win last November’s $100,000 two-year-old male trot title, did it again scoring a 1:59.3 surprising in the 20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 2nd leg three-year-old Filly pace preliminary on a rainy and chilly Tuesday (March 20) over an off-track at Dover Downs.

In addition to winning the first race on the card, driver Carlo Poliseno won both ends of the daily double steering Cicada’s Song, a former DSBF champion to victory in the second race in 1:57.3.

Veteran horseman Poliseno got away third with Sky Marshal as Super Fly ad Art Stafford Jr. cutting out the leading fractions. On the final turn, Poliseno pulled Sky Marshal out and quickly engaged the leader and blew past en route to his first win of the year in two starts. Poliseno and Jane Dunavant own the CR Commando-CR Penny Lane colt who now as won $86,000 for his eight starts. Super Fly finished second with Bother Kenny and Tim Tetrick third.

Theresademoninme won the $30,000 Open Handicap trot with a powerful display. Jonathan Roberts, handicapped with outside post 7 in the week’s top trot, moved the Kadabra -Tortoni gelding out of third heading to half- mile and mid-backstretch took the lead from race favorite Melady’s Monet and steadily moved away from the field. Theresademoninme won easily by open lengths in 1:54.2 for trainer Dylan Davis who owns the seven-year-old with Mike Casalino Jr. I Like My Boss (Allan Davis) edged Celebrity Pegasus (Stafford Jr.) for place. Melady’s Monet was fourth.



Theresademoninme -Foto Won photo

Holiday Promise guided by Tony Morgan held off Torkil in 1:56 to win a $16,000 Winners trots. Euro Gap (Corey Callahan) was the show horse. Howard Taylor and Rich Lombardo own Holiday Promise, a brown four-year-old daughter of Holiday Road -Promisemespring, one of two winners trained by Corey Callahan.

Tim Tetrick drove Go Byem to his second straight victory in a $15,000 Winners-Over trot. Blownoutofthewater (Tony Morgan) was runner-up with Filled Donut (Stafford Jr.) third. The Go Byem win was the 21st for the Delaware-bred Impel Hanover-Go Sassy Go gelding who now has banked $226,284 for owners Delbert Cain and Nanticoke Racing.

Tim Tetrick, trainer-driver Carlo Poliseno, trainer Josh Green and owner Jan Dunavant scored doubles on the card.

Happy Giggles was place first in the $16,000 Mares pace. Foolish Heart was first but was disqualified was interference at the quarter. George&Tina Dennis own Happy Giggles, a Rock N Roll Heaven-Sweethearts Dance filly. Miss Apples (Ross Wolfenden) was third, placed second with Keystone Izzy (Russell Foster) fourth, placed third.

A field of nine vie in the $31,000 Mares Open Handicap pace led by Bettorhaveanother, Sweet Bobbie, Divas Image and Nerida Fanco N, topping the Wednesday program which also features two DSBF prelims.

Next Thursday (March 29) the 2017-2018 Dover Downs meet comes a close with all four DSBF $100,000 finals, featuring the top eight point-getters in each of the four divisions, on the program.

