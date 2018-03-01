Soto takes them on in $30,000 preferred pace

DOVER, Del.--- Soto, who starred early this meet, returns to local action on Thursday (3/1) to take on the fast Christen Me N, Sicily, Major Uptrend and Missle J in a powerpackd seven-horse $30,000 Preferred pace on a powerful 13-race card at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Soto is nearing the half-million mark in lifetime earnings and Art Stafford Jr. will again be in the sulky for trainer Eric Ell and owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar and Steve Iaquinta. The six-year-old has won 24 of his 99 career starts. Sicily, meanwhile has both a 1:49.4 and a 1:48.4 win already this meet but recently has had second-itis in each of his last three races with Montrell Teague driving for trainer Wayne Givens and owners Reggie Hazzard and legacy Racing. A two-race sub- 1:50 win streak came to a close last week for Niss Allen and Crissman Inc.'s Major Uptrend, driven by Tony Morgan. This week he leaves from the rail.

Down Under champion Christen Me N with Tim Tetrick driving, was locked in while on the backstretch last time, before escaping to finish third. The Burke Brigade's Starznheaven, owned by Weaver Bruscemi, Karr, Emond and Burke Racing, gets a better post this week with Vic Kirby leaving from post 2. John McGill's and Brian Carsey's Missle J returns after being scratch last week and the winner of two of his last three races will be driven by Jonathan Roberts. Last Thursday Super Imposed N scored a nose victory with Corey Callahan in the bike for Mike Hall and Dave Hamm.

The top card of the week also boasts a $25,000 Open led by Sweet Rock (Kirby), from the rail following last week's 1:50.4 win for G.P. Calloway, Hazzard and Legacy Racing. JoAnn Looney King's Little Ben (Tetrick) ran off four consecutive wins recently. Wood, Dittmar, Iaquinta and Minisink Farms' hard hitting Cajon Lightning (Stafford Jr.) drew outside post 8. Silver Fox J (Mike Cole) went a big trip last time for George&Tina Dennis and The Wiz Kids Stable.

Ted Gewertz and Val D'Or Farms' Air Strike (Callahan) leads nine to post in an $18,000 Winners-Over pace; Dan Keeler's James Isaac (Morgan) nipped Crissy Bier's Bro Hanover (Sean Bier) and then return in a $16,000 Winners pace. There also are two $25,00-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming paces on the top program of the week.

Dover Downs offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Live racing each Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. A fine and varied selection of food is available to enjoy while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races is featured daily from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad




