Day At The Track

Soto downs hotshot in $50,000 Open

05:57 PM 26 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Soto, a 5-year-old son of Rock N Roll Heaven trained by Eric Ell
Soto, a 5-year-old son of Rock N Roll Heaven trained by Eric Ell
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 25, 2017 - Saturday night offered any number of harness racing entrants for Yonkers Raceway's upcoming George Morton Levy Memorial Series (nominations close this Wednesday, March 1-hint, hint), including favored Soto (Matt Kakaley, $4.50), winner of the featured $50,000 Open Handicap Pace.

In play from post position No. 4, Soto then gave up the baton to Somewhere in L A (Mark MacDonald) just before a moist :26.4 opening quarter-mile. After a 56-second intermission and moving down the backside, First Class Horse (Tyler Buter) took out of fourth, That one towed Guantanamo Bay (Jason Bartlett) while moving into a :27.4 third quarter (1:23.4).

Somewhere in L A owned a length-and-a-half lead into the lane, was good, though not quite good enough. Soto dipped inside, edging past by a neck in 1:52.1. Third was a best-of-the-rest Guantanamo Bay, with Roland N Rock (Jordan Stratton) and Caviart Luca (George Brennan) rounding out the payees.

For Delaware-based Soto, a 5-year-old son of Rock N Roll Heaven trained by Eric Ell for co-owners Kenneth Wood, William Dittmar Jr. and Stephen Iaquinta, it was his fourth win in seven seasonal starts. The exacta paid $27.40, with the triple returning $147.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Jacksrluckytoo unleashes late rally in feature
26-Feb-2017 18:02 PM NZDT
Soto downs hotshot in $50,000 Open
26-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Franzo and Noble team upset
26-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
China Dream captures Buffalo Open Pace
26-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Kingofthejungle upsets
26-Feb-2017 13:02 PM NZDT
Andy Miller wins four including feature trot
25-Feb-2017 19:02 PM NZDT
Mach it a Par again in $50,000 Open
25-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News