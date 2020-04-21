Genius at work - Adopted Harness Racing horse

Cream Ridge, NJ - 4/20/2020 - The state of the world right now is like no other time, especially for the people of New York City. Here is what will likely be a photo of historical importance. It shows the empty streets of NYC with just one mounted Police officer. The Standardbred Retirement Foundation , (SRF) proudly shares, that it has been informed, this photograph is of one of its adopted horses, Genius At Work.

Many of SRF's horses are adopted to mounted Police units. In the immediate area this includes Newark, Philadelphia, Rockland County, and Otisville, and some have made it as far as to the Sheriffs' units in Texas.

Monica Bencal and Jeff Gural asked SRF to find this handsome horse a home in 2018.

____________________________

Further Information

For nearly every Standardbred racehorse, when injured or no longer competitive, they are sold off the track to dealers in rural communities. They are then resold either for the price of meat in Canada and Mexico, or as work horses to plow fields, haul heavy logs, clear land, for street transportation, and other work. Sadly, the care of many of them is not to humane standards. When in their teens these horses are usually "turned over for fresh ones" and sold for slaughter. SRF diverted thousands of these trotters and pacers to safety, rehabilitation, then to loving homes; some have gone back to owners for a safe retirement.

The list of horses currently under SRF's care and expense as of March 17, 2020:

Every animal is at the mercy of the care it is in, for some, that is a wonderful place to be, but that is not the case for all. SRF, being the model program, the oldest, most productive organization of its kind remains the guardian for its horses, even when adopted, so no horse is at risk again.