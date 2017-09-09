SRF's statement on Killean Cut Kid

SOSS volunteers spent several days, with a tight deadline imposed by the dealer or he would ship for slaughter, seeking support for him to move to him to safety.

Funds were solicited to pay the dealer, ship to quarantine, quarantine him, and for veterinary care.

There is no confirmation of how he sustained his injuries, but it is suspected that they are from bandages on for too long a period of time or they were too tight, or both resulting in Decubitus ulcers on all four legs. Decubitus ulcers are pressure sores causing the tissue to die and slough off. Kid also chewed or gnawed through the flesh exposing his extensor tendon on one of his legs. Horses will do this to relieve the itch.

The Standardbred Retirement Foundation (SRF) is in the background for SOSS and took on the effort to help Kid. There were a few offers to take him, and demands as well, but once seen by a Veterinarian, his injuries were too severe, and his condition too poor to move him.

Kid remains under Veterinary care and an update is received regularly through Dr. Stephen Bokman. His prognosis is good as a pasture pet, and possibly a little more, but he will have scarring. His pain is manageable and he is gaining weight; he continues to try to gnaw at the injuries, that is being closely monitored. He lies down often and cannot stand for long periods of time.

To date, since August 30, 2017, the following are the facts in regard to donations received to help this horse. SOSS received $1135, one thousand one hundred thirty-five dollars in donations specifically for Kid. That was used to pay the dealer and ship him to safety. In addition, in the mix of donations during that short period of time to help the other 16 Standardbreds, we can only estimate that another $600 was received, as there were no notes as to where these donations should be applied. SRF has received $180 for Kid. There has been a great deal of conversation noted on social media about donations sent, but it is evident that all did not materialize.

There are numerous expenses blocking the way for his continued care. This gentle gelding needs donations for his veterinary care; boarding, possibly for a few months until his condition improves; his individual care including hand walking, wrapping and unwrapping, and treating his injuries daily; monitoring him to avoid any more self inflicted damage; transportation to SRF or to an offer for help; and in the end, Kid may need to retire for life under SRF's expense for another twenty years or so. His expenses are expected to range from $4,000 - 8,000.

SRF is already supporting all the expenses for more than 150 trotters and pacers passed over by adopters due to age or injury, and another 98 in rehabilitation, and re-training for adoption. If Kid must retire with SRF the expenses will exceed tens of thousands of dollars. We are very hopeful that the right offer for a lifetime home for him is in the mix or will come through.