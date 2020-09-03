STAGBI partnership with Sellhorse.co.uk

The Standardbred and Trotting Horse Association of Great Britain and Ireland (STAGBI) are delighted to announce that we will be working in partnership with www.sellhorse.co.uk to bring two initial Online sales to the membership.

Throughout this testing year a number of traditional outlets for breeders to sell their stock have been lost or postponed. With considerable uncertainty regarding current or future local or national Covid restrictions, STAGBI have acted in the interests of welfare and breed promotion to ensure a continued platform to facilitate the selling and buying of Standardbreds through an official sale in an online format.

Sellhorse was born out of the Corona virus pandemic with its rising popularity and success they now have their 7th Online sale taking place this weekend. Sellhorse provides timed online auctions in a simple and easy to use format. Formed by sales people with equestrian backgrounds they share our values and provide a fair and accessible service for all. Entry to the Standardbred Sale is free, any horses sold will incur a 5% Sellers Fee and a 5% Buyers fee (buyers fee capped to £250).

However, STAGBI is pleased to announce that of this 10% Buyers/Sellers Fees, Sellhorse has agreed that 7% will be ring fenced and reinvested back into the harness racing industry. Thus, for example for a lot sold for £4,000, £280 will be returned as Sellhorse Race Sponsorship.

An announcement will soon follow detailing the schedule of sales with entries to soon open for the first Standarbred Sale in September. Entries will be made via Sellhorse by email, with sellers having the further option of purchasing a Pedigree Page direct from STAGBI. For more information on how Sellhorse works, please visit www.sellhorse.co.uk.

Users can also register as buyers in readiness for the events. Whilst traditional sales may always be some peoples first choice we are at a time of considerable change and getting to grips with the ‘new normal’ in everything we do. We will all need to adapt, adopt change and overcome. With that in mind we sincerely hope that the membership will enjoy and join with us in embracing these sales, as we seek to offer an alternative and ensure the future of selling our Standardbred and Trotting Horses.

For more information please email info@standardbred.org or sellhorse@outlook.com.