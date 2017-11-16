Harness racing action at Dover Downs

Star Sapphire and Vandalous won $20,000 DSBF 1st leg preliminaries while Super Fly took the $20,000 male prelim. Enhance Your Mind scored a 1:52.1 triumph in the $25,000 Mares Open pace.

Vandalous won the fastest of the two Delaware-sired filly trots. Corey Callahan moved the daughter of JM Vangogh to the outside from second to take command in mid-stretch while holding on after a strong finish by Uptown Skunk (Roger Plante) to secure a 1:59,4 success. Chambers Racing, Cinbrew Ent.,Fuqua-Varina and BCJM own the winner of his third victory in six starts with a second and a third to lift his freshman season earnings to $43,800. Alpine Chic (Allan Davis) led early and held on for third.

Russ Foster left sharply with Serendipity Stable's homebred Star Sapphire in the other DSBF $20,000 division and led throughout a 2:02.2 mile closing off with a :28.3 final quarter. Trained by Tui Stone, the Anders Bluestone -Victory Starburst bay won for the second time in six outings with a second and a third.

Deja Vu Blue (Ross Wolfenden) was next in front of Barn Yard Judy (Bret Brittingham).Star Sapphire, who won the $100,000 Harrington DSBF edition, has now banked $65,650 this year.

Super Fly scored the fast frosh mile of the day with Art Stafford Jr. directing a 1:58.1 victory in the only $20,000 DSBF colt and gelding division. The Super Punk -MLT Feds gelding is owned by Leigh Ramee, Steve Moss and Stacy Johnson-Stafford. It was win #2, with two seconds in four outings who now has won $34,500 at two. Boston Cruiser (Jonathan Roberts) saw a four race win-streak end finishing second. Sky Marshall (Carlo Poliseno) was third.

Next week, the DSBF Two-Year-Old preliminaries reach the second and final legs. The top eight DSBF point getters in both trotting and pacing divisions make the $100,000 finals for colt and filly trotters and pacers on Nov. 30, the same day of the $300,000 (est.) Hap Hansen Progress Pace for 3-year-olds.

Enhance Your Mind got back on the winning ledger notching a 1:52.1 win in the $25,000 Mares Open pace. Last season's Horse of the Meet, a daughter of Riggins -Enhance The Night got up for regular driver Vic Kirby for here eighth win of the year . She has won $$115,52 for owner-trainer Bryan Truitt. St. Kitts (Roberts) and Purrfect Bags (Tim Tetrick) were second and third respectively.

Tim Tetrick had three win to add to his current leading driver total of 24,.Russ Foster, Corey Callahan and Art Stafford Jr. had two driving wins. Nick Callahan had two wins to move into second-place among trainers. Josh Green also had two winners.

Thursday an outstanding program is headed by four rich Matron Stakes for three-year-olds, a $30,000 Preferred and $25,000 Open pace.

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the sixth. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

