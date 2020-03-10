Day At The Track

27 Indictments brought against various people

06:00 AM 10 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Woodbine CEO Jim Lawson
Woodbine CEO Jim Lawson

STATEMENT FROM JIM LAWSON, CEO, WOODBINE ENTERTAINMENT, ON THE 27 INDICTMENTS BROUGHT AGAINST VARIOUS PEOPLE IN HORSE RACING

"While today's news is very disappointing, it's a necessary development and further evidence that horse racing requires a higher level of coordinated regulation across all North American jurisdictions. It's also a strong statement that the use of performance enhancing drugs will not be tolerated. Hopefully this permeates through the industry and changes the culture at all levels of horse racing. While Woodbine Entertainment was not specifically involved in this investigation, we are extremely supportive of all efforts to eradicate cheating and the use of PEDs in our sport. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this investigation. Even though the vast majority of trainers do not use PEDs, it's important that we all work together for the betterment of horse racing and the welfare of our horses."

Mark McKelvie

 


 
 
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

'Wiseman strong' Army invades Pompano
10-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
Exceeding expectations in Pacing Series
10-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
Prosecutors take down massive doping scheme
10-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
Feds charge horse racing trainers
10-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
27 Indictments brought against various people
10-Mar-2020 06:03 AM NZDT
USTA cancels Board of Directors meeting
10-Mar-2020 01:03 AM NZDT
Australian Bred filly for Kentucky Sale
09-Mar-2020 23:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News