STATEMENT FROM JIM LAWSON, CEO, WOODBINE ENTERTAINMENT, ON THE 27 INDICTMENTS BROUGHT AGAINST VARIOUS PEOPLE IN HORSE RACING

"While today's news is very disappointing, it's a necessary development and further evidence that horse racing requires a higher level of coordinated regulation across all North American jurisdictions. It's also a strong statement that the use of performance enhancing drugs will not be tolerated. Hopefully this permeates through the industry and changes the culture at all levels of horse racing. While Woodbine Entertainment was not specifically involved in this investigation, we are extremely supportive of all efforts to eradicate cheating and the use of PEDs in our sport. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this investigation. Even though the vast majority of trainers do not use PEDs, it's important that we all work together for the betterment of horse racing and the welfare of our horses."

Mark McKelvie