Day At The Track

Stewart bags a $200,000 Derby trifecta

10:58 PM 24 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Poster Boy,Harness racing Poster Boy,Harness racing
Poster Boy wins the APG NSW Derby
Club Menangle
Poster Boy winning owners
Club Menangle

Top harness racing trainer Emma Stewart has carried all before her in Victoria this year with a string of major wins.

Yet even Stewart could not have expected to come to Sydney and bag the trifecta in one of Sydney's biggest plums, the APG New South Wales Derby.

Aided by a masterly drive by Chris 'The Puppet' Alford, the Derby went to Victorian Derby runner-up Poster Boy, who raced with a one-one trail for most of the 2300m journey before Alford expertly extricated him from a pocket turning for home and made a flashing run to take the Derby by one and a half-metres from surprise packet Tam Major (Todd McCarthy) with the other stablemate, Major Times (Mark Pitt) a half neck back in third place.

Vic Derby winner Colt Thirty One was sent out a short-priced favourite for Grant Dixon after drawing gate one and the race looked his for the taking when he led easily and was able to get away with a 30.9 first quarter and a 29.6 second split in the final mile.

But he never got much peace in front and was eyeballed by Maraetai for much of the final lap.

Enter Poster Boy and Alford later admitted the last half lap hadn't quite worked out how he had planed it to.

"Thankfully he was good enough to cover them when he got clear," said the champion reinsman.

With a last half of 53 seconds (splits of 26.7 and 26.3s), Poster Boy made up for his narrow defeat in the Victorian equivalent with a one and a half metre victory in 1:56.7 mile rate.

Stewart admitted eh loves coming to Sydney and would be back whenever there were feature races on.

"We're big supporters of APG and buy a lot of our horses there so it is fitting they should sponsor a race like this."

Poster Boy

Video coming

 

5 8:20pm APG NSW DERBY (GROUP 1) 2400M
$200,000 3YO Colts and Geldings. RBD. Mobile Final Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 POSTER BOY  $120,000   Fr3 4 Emma Stewart Chris Alford   $ 3.50    
  BAY COLT 3 by SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE USA out of ASTON VILLA USA (ARTSPLACE (US)) 
Owner(s): Lauriston Bloodstock Pty Ltd 
Breeder(s): Lauriston Bloodstock Pty Ltd
2 TAM MAJOR  $ 30,000   Fr8 10 Emma Stewart Todd McCarthy 1.50 $ 149.30    
3 MAJOR TIMES  $ 20,000   Fr2 2 Emma Stewart Mark Pitt 2.20 $ 12.50    
4 THE BLACK PRINCE NZ  $ 10,000   Fr6 8 Roy Roots Jnr Chris Geary 2.90 $ 41.80    
5 COLT THIRTY ONE  $ 5,000   Fr1 1 Grant Dixon Grant Dixon 3.10 $ 2.60 fav   
6 LITTLE PEANUT  $ 3,000   Fr10 12 Jess Tubbs Greg Sugars 7.50 $ 19.60    
7 CODE BAILEY NZ  $ 3,000   Fr7 9 Margaret Lee Glen Craven 9.70 $ 50.40    
8 THE DEVILS OWN NZ  $ 3,000   Fr9 11 Mark Purdon Natalie Rasmussen 13.40 $ 18.50    
9 MARAETAI  $ 3,000   Fr4 5 Emma Stewart Luke McCarthy 14.10 $ 3.90    
10 HIGHERTHANANEAGLE  $ 3,000   Fr5 6 David Aiken Darren Hancock 14.30 $ 39.20   (L)
Scratchings
 
DIVINE STATE 3
ALL U NEED IS FAITH NZ 7
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:54:0 Mile Rate: 1:56:7 Lead Time: 60.5
First Quarter: 30.9 Second Quarter: 29.6 Third Quarter: 26.7 Fourth Quarter: 26.3
Margins: 1.5m x HFNK
 

Sean Vella
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Big payoffs continue at the Big M
24-Feb-2018 20:02 PM NZDT
Miami Valley's 'King Of The Hill'
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Sell a Bit N in a season's best
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Wrenn, Jr. wins five including feature
24-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Lenny Mac beats the boys in feature
24-Feb-2018 14:02 PM NZDT
Additional free Pathway reports
24-Feb-2018 13:02 PM NZDT
Mister Virgin one to beat
24-Feb-2018 10:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News