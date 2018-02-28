DOVER, Del. --- Lazurus came on strong in the stretch to overtake Golden Son in deep stretch for a 1:53.3 lifetime best at Dover Downs on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Off at 6-1 Tetrick bided his time as race-favorite Theresademoninme (Jonathan Roberts) cut out most of the mile before Russell Foster put Golden Son in gear to assume the lead on the final turn. Lazurus came between horses to collar Golden Son in the final strides for his second win of the year,

The Credit Winner-Afterglow Hall gelding conditioned by Scott DiDomenico for Dana Parham, CC Racing and Triple D Stables won for the 17th time and now has earned $203,537 in his career. Celebrity Pegasus (Art Stafford Jr.) came on fast to take third place. Elysium (Corey Callahan) broke stride just past the :26.3 opening quarter after engaging Theresademoninme in a duel for the lead.

Callahan won his third of four winners on the card earlier in a $12,500 Winners trot guiding Euro Gap who held off Broadway Promise (Tetrick) in a 1:55.4 victory. Holiday Promise (Tony Morgan) was the show finisher. John Cabot trains the Manofmanymissions-Classic Belle gelding for Howard and Josh Kauffman. It was his first win of 2018 in his seventh start.

Go Sandy Go prepped for the upcoming Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) stakes scoring an impressive 1:54.1triumph in a $12,000 Fillies and Mares pace. Jason Green drove his second winner for owner-trainer Josh Green (no relation). Sassa’s Sister (Eddie Davis Jr.) was a strong second with Lil O’Reilly (Mike Cole) next. Go Sandy Go, a soph filly by Roddy’s Bags Again-Bit Of Trick, won last years $100,000 DSBF Final and now is three wins and a second in four career starts for Brent Outten and Green Racing.

Callahan regained the track’s lead among driver. His four wins give him a two win lead over Tim Tetrick 115-113. Tetrick had two wins himself. Josh Green had two owner and two trainer wins.

Betterhaveanother puts a three-race win streak on the line in the $25,000 Mares Open pace facing Shartin N, Nerida Franco N and Sweet Robbie in the Wednesday feature race. .

STREAKING BETTORHAVEANOTHER HEADS $25,000 MARES OPEN

DOVER, Del. - Bettorhaveanother has a three race win streak on the line in this week's top distaff event, the $25,000 Mares Open, on the Wednesday, Feb. 28 program at Dover Downs. A $17,000 and a $12,000 female pace top the undercard . Post time is 4:30 p.m.

This week Tony Morgan holds the reins for trainer Ron Burke and the fast six-year-old Bettorhavanother owned by Weaver Bruscemi and Weaver Bruscemi. All three of her wins have come no longer than by a half-length with one by a head and the other by a nose. Returning after a 'just miss' second at the Meadowlands, Shartin N who won three in-a-row before that, will be driven by regular driver Tim Tetrick for Richard Pollucci and JoAnn Looney-King .

Nerida Franco N steps up in company after two straight victories with Allan Davis driving for Mike Hall and Dave Hamm.

Gary Ewing's Sweet Robbie piloted by At Stafford Jr. leads the rest of the fast field which also includes Breakaway Stable's sharp Valuable Art handled by Corey Callahan, from the rail with Legacy Racing's steady Empress Deo and Montrell Teague, alongside. Terror At Night driven by Mike Cole for owners Arlene Paisley, Ed Maas, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing completes the talented field.

On a competitive undercard nine start in a $13,000 Mares Winners-Over pace with three-quarter million winning Newborn Sassy (Tetrick) owned by CC Racing and JoAnn Looney leaving from post 9 in the second tier. George&Tina Dennis and The Wiz Kids Stable's I'm Won Rum Wiser (Cole), a winner last week, drawing post 1 with Ken Jacobs' Planet Rock (Morgan) alongside. Use You Noodle (Callahan) has been racing well for Faragalli III, Feeney, Johnson and Nanticoke Racing,

The other contestants are Arty Foster Jr and III's Skateboard Chic (Russell Foster), Breakaway Stable's Never Back Down (Callahan), Bob Bailey's Duneside Chella (Stafford Jr.), Claim To Fame's Hold It Hanover (Eddie Davis Jr.) and Chris Sharpe and Alex Hawes' Quotable Quotes (Ross Wolfenden).

Marv Bachrad