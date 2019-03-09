Sutton derails Trolley in $25,000 feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Driver Andy Miller was able to steal a slow middle half, and that's just what Sutton needed to end Trolley's four-race winning streak in the Friday night harness racing feature at the Meadowlands, the $25,000 Preferred Handicap for trotters.

Sutton was away quickly from post eight and went parked out past the quarter before securing the top at the three-eighths. Sutton hit the half in :57.1 after looping early leader In Secret, who led at the quarter in :28.

Trolley, the 4-5 favorite, started his first-over march toward the leader at the half after sitting in the five-hole and made steady progress as Sutton hit three-quarters in 1:26.2 after rating the middle half in :58.2.

Trolley couldn't get close enough to the pace-setter to threaten given the sluggish pace, and Sutton still led by a little more than a length at the head of the stretch before slightly extending that advantage to 1½ lengths as they hit the wire. Trolley held second, with In Secret finishing third.

"When the draw came out," said winning trainer Julie Miller, "I was hoping Andy was going to do what he did, leave the gate. The fact that he was able to rate the middle half was a big factor in us winning, because Sutton has back class."

"He had a foot injury last year," said Julie of her prized pupil, "so we've been giving him some TLC. He's heavily staked for this year, so we are hoping to keep him sound and have a big 2019."

Sutton, a 6-year-old son of Donato Hanover -I Wanted Wings who trotted the mile in 1:54, returned $6.20 to his backers as the second choice in the wagering. He's now won 11-of-37 lifetime outings, good for earnings of $521,038 for owners Andy Miller Stable and Jason and Douglas Allen.

A LITTLE MORE: Wagering was lively in the 50-Cent Pick-4, as $107,921 was pushed through the windows, and after a sequence that saw winner's odds of 5-1, 4-1, 3-1 and 2-1, the payoff was $533.20. ... Longshot players were loving life in the sixth race as Explosive Ridge and driver Vinny Ginsburg lit up the tote board, returning $170.40 for a $2 bet, the biggest win payout of the year. ... Andy Miller and Big M leading driver Yannick Gingras both had three victories on the night. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,799,501, the 18th time this year out of 19 cards that wagering has exceeded $2.5 million. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations