Super Fly romps, Sheez On A Cruze 4th straight

DOVER, Del.--- Super Fly romped to a 1:57.3 conquest in the lone $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 1st leg three-year-old male trot preliminary at Dover Downs on trot day, Tuesday (March 13). She's On A Cruze won her fourth straight while harness racing driver Tim Tetrick posted five winners and Montrell Teague four.

Art Stafford Jr. drove Super Fly right to the front and had no trouble romping to victory in his DSBF $20,000 prelim. The sophomore gelding owned by Leigh Raymer, Steve Moss and Stacy Johnson-Stafford won his first 2018 start, his four win in eight races with three second and built his career earnings to $79,500. A son of Super Pu k-Mit Feds, Super Fly was followed by Bosston Cruiser (Jonathan Roberts) second and Seafood Suzie Blue (Jason Green).

In one of two $16,000Wionners trots on the regular card, Brenda Teague's Sheez On A Cruze won her fourth straight victory with her nephew Montrell Teague chalking up one of his four winning drives. A four-year-old daughter of Crazed -Topcat Hall, she closed to best Broadway Promise (Tetrick) at the wire in 1:55.1. Holiday Promise (Tony Morgan) was the show horse.

Ed Gannon Jr. trainee, Dynamic Edge came through with a 1:56 triumph in the other $16,000 division. Vic Kirby steered the Muscle Mass -Shasta La Vista gelding to his second win-in-a-row after three consecutive second-place finishes for owner Mark Ford. Spunky Jack (Roger Plante) was runner-up. Big Valley Speed (Roberts) was third.

Tough Mac got back on the winner's ledger overpowering six others in a wire-to-wire 1:53.3 performance in a $15,000 Winners-Over trot. The win was the second for Corey Callahan. The Dylan Davis conditioned altered son of Lockkeeper -Traditional Lady has two seconds and four thirds on his past performance roster before this win in his eighth start of the year for owner Mike Casalino Jr. Consistent I Like My Boss (Allan Davis) finished second for the second straight start with the sharp Filled Donut (Stafford Jr.) third.

Big Walls fashioned a !:54.3 victory in a $15,000 Mares pace., the first of Montrell Teague's four bagger. Brit Evans trains to four-year-old by Big Jim -Redwalls

Happy Giggles (Mike Cole) was runner-up. Pictonian Dazzle(Tetrick) was the third finisher.

Tetrick drove five wins to give his 131 winners this meet, six more than defending champion Corey Callahan with two wins, second with 125 and only 11 more race-day this meet ending March 29. Montrell Teague made the winner's circle four times. Owner-trainer Brenda Teague had a double.

Go Sandy Go and Pedal Power head separate $20,000 DSBF Filly pace prelims on the Wednesday card which features a /422,000 Mares pace on the regular program.

Live racing is featured Monday through Thursday weekly with a 4: 30 p.m. post time. No live racing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

TWO $20,000 DSBF FILLY SETS; $16,000 MARES PACE WEDNESDAY

Go Sandy Go, Pedal Power lead separate $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 1st leg prelims and a $16,000 Mares pace top the Wednesday (March 14) program at Dover Downs. A $15,000 and a $12,000 female pace top the undercard. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

A Brent Outten and Green racing homebred co-owned with Rich Lombardo is the one to catch in the first DSBF prelim. Jason Green prepped the filly with a 1:54.1 win last time out. The $100,000 DSBF Final winner at two, takes on George Teague’s Ibetyoucanwiggle with Montrell Teague, Anne McDonald’s Cold N Chilly driven by Vic Kirby from the rail and Dorothy Ann and Chris Conner’s Lotsa Luck piloted by Art Stafford Jr. in a six-filly field. Bay Pond Racing’s Peak Of Chic handled by trainer-driver Jeff Fout and Amanda Wagner’s Whistler’s Sister reined by Allan Davis complete the line-up.

Dave and Leah Lewis’ Pedal Power (Tim Tetrick) drew outside post 7 in the other $20,000 section. Frank Johnson’s River Dreams (Mike Cole) is fresh from a come-from-behind win last week. Bunker Away (Corey Callahan) races for Bay Pond Racing; K.V. Jump’s Diabolical Spin (Russell Foster) drew the rail with William Moffett’s homebred Lydia (Ross Wolfenden) alongside. The other contestants are Brendan Cook’s Studio Session (Sean Bier) and Bobby Myers’ Gloria Pierre (Jonathan Roberts).

Next Wednesday, the 2nd leg prelims take place. The top eight point-getters in each of the four divisions return on March 29 for $100,000 finals.

On the regular card, four horses fresh from victories last time out are among nine starting in the $22,000 Mares feature. Shesarocker, Goin Again, Toodle Lu and She’s A Billionair, who drew the rail, seek to continue their winning ways. A $16,000 and a $15,000 female pace are also on the strong program.

Live racing is featured four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Dover Downs’ features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Marv Bachrad