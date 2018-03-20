Super Fly seeks to repeat in feature

DOVER, Del. --- Super Fly, an impressive winner last week in the 20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 1st leg prelim is the one to beat this week on Tuesday (3/30) in one of the feature events on a strong Dover Downs harness racing card. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Again this week, Super Fly drew post 1 after a wire-to-wire victory with Bosston Cruiser second. Art Stafford Jr. trains and drives Super Fly for Leigh Raymer, Steve Moss and Stacy Johnson-Stafford. Jonathan Roberts piloted Bosston Cruise for owner-trainer Bobby Glassmeyer. Sky Marshal heads the opposition. Owned and trained by Carlo Polis no with partner Jane Donavan, Sky Marshal won last November's DSBF $100,000 final.

Bobby Meyer's Brother Kenny will be driven by Tim Ettrick. Josh Green and Seaford Delight Stable's Seafood Suzie Blue with Jason Green; Flywithme driven by trainer Jim King, a part-owner with Elizabeth Harris. Pat Berry guides J Caparotta & P Berry Racing's King's Crown Lite completes the lineup.

The top eight finishers after two legs of the DSBF prelim return next Thursday for the $100,000 finals for each of the four sophomore divisions.

A powerful field of seven mix it up in the $30,000 Open Handicap trot on the regular card. Mike Casalino's Theresademoninme, a three-time feature race winner in 2018 starts from the outside with Jonathan Roberts driving. The horses finishing second and third last time Joe Jannuzelli and Jeff Ruch's fast Rock Of Cashel and Corey Callahan and Lazurus with Tim Tetrick for owners Dana Parham, CC Racing and Triple D Stables return.

Mark Ford's Dynamic Edge and Vic Kirby have a two-race win streak and drew the rail with Bob Shahan and the Parson's I Like My Boss handled by Allan Davis is alongside. Art Stafford Jr. drives Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta, and Minisink Farms' Celebrity Pegasus. The only newcomer is the talented Melady's Monet and Tony Morgan owed by Melady Enterprises, a winner of more than $1.1 million who has been a regular in Yonker's top trot.

Next week is the final week for the Dover Downs 2017-2018 season. Closing day is Thursday, March 29.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 13th and 14th races.

Marv Bachrad