Super Imposed N wins cavalry charge

DOVER, Del. --- Super Imposed N won a harness racing cavalry charge to the wire in 1:50.1 to win the $27,500 Preferred/Open pace at Dover Downs on a chilly, drizzling Thursday (2/2). Sweet Rock got up in 1:50.4 in a $14,000 Winners-Over while Tim Tetrick had a four bagger and Corey Callahan won three.

Corey Calahan drove Dave Hamm and co-owner, trainer Mike Hall's Jereme's Jet -Madam Superior gelding to his third win in his last four 2018 races closing strongly to edge Sicily (Montrell Teague) in the photo with Christen Me N (Tetrick) third and pace-setter Major Uptrend (Tony Morgan) who led turning for home. For Sicily, it was the third consecutive close second-place finish and fourth time as runner-up this meet along with three fast wins in nine starts. Christen Me N shook free from being locked in and closed for third.

In the prior race, Vic Kirby drove Sweet Rock between horses to post a 1:50.4 decision in a $14,000 Winners-Over pace. G.P.Calloway, Reggie hazard and legacy Racing own the Rocknroll Hanover -Penny For Nickel gelding who won for the first time this year in his sixth outing. Little Ben (Tetrick) who took the early lead held on for second with Silver Fox J (Mike Cole) finishing a fast third.

Cyclone Kiwi N, the king of the meet's top claimers, did it again. With Corey Callahan at the controls, the Jereme's Jet -Another Kiwi gelding won for the sixth time for three different owners. Claimed in his previous three outings, this time Bruce Solebury is owner After taking the lead from outside post 8 in :26.4, Cyclone Kiwi N led the rest of the 1:52.2 mile with Hi Sir (Russell Foster) who took a shot at the leader on the final turn, finishing second. Im Supersonic A (Sean Bier) was the show horse.

Tetrick won his third of four races taking Dialamara to A !:52 triumph in his first start for owner-trainer Gary Ewing who claimed him last time out. The Lis Mara-Ladysai gelding won a $25,000-$30,000 Claiming pace. Ltsmakeawish (Ross Wolfenden) and Ideal Fashion (Morgan) were second and third respectively.

Tetrick had four wins, Callahan, three. Trainers Wayne Givens, Josh Green and Dylan Davis had doubles.

Marv Bachrad