Super Imposed N wins feature in 1:50.1

DOVER, Del.--- Super Imposed N rang up a 1:50.1 triumph in the $35,000 Preferred pace; Art Of Fire took the $22,000 Winners pace while the harness racing filly pacers Go Sandy Go and Gracefullyforgiven and male pacers Evolution Tour and Slick Tony won 20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 2nd leg three-year-old preliminaries on Thursday (March 22) at Dover Downs.

Corey Callahan guided Super Imposed N between horse to catch front-pacing Major Uptrend in the final strides for a 1:50.1 victory in the week's top pace. Trainer Mike Hall and David Hamm own the Jereme's Jet -Madam Superior gelding who won a feature race for the fourth time this meet. He has now won $191,203 lifetime.

Due to Wednesday's snow cancellation, there were four $20,000 DSBF three-year-old preliminaries raced, two of them non-wagering prior to the regular card. In the first, Jason Green drove Go Sandy Go wire-to-wire in 1:54 to win the $20,000 division. Brent Outten, Rich Lombardo and Green Racing own the Roddy's Bags Again -Bit Of Trick filly to her fourth lifetime win in six starts.

Jeff and Dave Clark's homebred Gracefullyforgiven, with Art Stafford Jr. in the bike won the second filly pace division with a 1:55.2 mile. A black daughter of Roddy's Bags Again -Bluebird Wanda, the win was her sixth in eight lifetime outings. Gloria Pierre (Eddie Davis Jr.) was next with Lydia (Ross Wolfenden) the third finisher.

Tim Tetrick led off the regular program steering JoAnn Looney-King's Evolution Tour to her sixth win in 10 races and $111,550 in career earnings notching a 1:53.4 win in the first $20,000 colt prelim. GWT (Montrell Teague) and Own It (Wolfenden) finished second and third. In the second $20,000 DSBF pace, Slick Tony (Russell Foster), the winner of both the Dover Downs and Harrington $100,000 finals, defeated Transitioning Joy (Montrell Teague) in 1:52.3 with Burn Brighter (Tetrick) third.. The George League bred and owned son of No Spin Zone -Queen Kathy, won for the 10th time in 13 races. He has won $166,797 in his career

All four DSBF sophomore divisions will culminate in $100,000 finals on meet closing day, next Thursday (March 29) featuring the top eight point-getters in colt and filly trot and pace Dover Downs champions decided.

Ion the first of two $25,000-$35,000 Claiming paces, Russell Foster drove the longest shot on the board, 62-1 Letsmakeawish, from last on the final turn to a nose victory in 1:52.3 to beat Im Supersonic A (Sean Bier) at the wire. The race marked the end of a six-race win streak for Cyclone Kiwi N Callahan).

Corey Callahan had three winners, Tim Tetrick two.

Marv Bachrad