Nick Surick reaches a 1,000 wins

02:06 PM 02 Dec 2017 NZDT
FREEHOLD, NJ -- December 1, 2017 -- Nick Surick notched his 1,000th training win on Friday November 24th at Freehold Raceway. The 29 year old harness racing conditioner sent out six winners Friday afternoon. Uppercutz’s fifth race victory gave Surick his 1,000th career training victory.

Surick has been a regular at Freehold Raceway since starting his training career in 2009.  Just eight years later, with virtually no racing background the Freehold native, is on the verge of capturing his second training title at Freehold Raceway.  The young trainer is dominating the Freehold racing scene. He is currently the leading trainer with 181 wins, 101 seconds and 65 thirds in just 487 starts.

This season, he has already matched his career-best seasonal earnings of $1.7 million with a month left to go. His career earning total currently sits at just under $10 million lifetime.

The Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey would like to congratulate Nick Surick on his milestone.

Courtney Stafford 

