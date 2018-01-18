Sweet Bobbie takes $25,000 Mares Open

DOVER, Del. --- Sweet Bobbie nosed out Valuable Art in 1:52 to win the $25,000 Mares Open pace Wednesday, Jan 17 at Dover Downs. Cocktail Time takes $18,000 sub-feature.

Though it was her first win since two-in-a-row last November, Sweet Robbie added to her impressive record this meet which includes a second and four third-place finishes in her last nine starts. Her third win of the meet came via a scant nose decision edging Valuable Art (Corey Callahan) in the $25,000 Mares pen pace. Art Stafford Jr., her regular driver, guided the six-year-old daughter of Art Major -Odds On Gobye for owner-trainer Gary Ewing. The win was the 26th lifetime good for $260,128 earnings. Empress Deo (Montrell Teague) was third.

Cocktail Time and Tony Morgan notched a 1:53.3 triumph in an $18,000 Mares Winners sub-feature for owners Barry Spedden and trainer Josh Parker. The Bettor's Delight -Panevolence four-year-old chalked up her first win of 2018, the fourth won this meet. She has now won $111,647 in her career. Rockin BB (Eddie Davis Jr.) was next with OK Jasmine(Callahan) third.

Corey Callahan had three winners, RT Stafford Jr. and Tony Morgan visited the winner's circle twice each.

HYPOTHEDICAL AND SOMETIMES SAID HEAD THURSDAY CO-FEATURES

Hypothetical, a 1:51 winner last week, is one of three starters looking for a second straight victory, in one of the Thursday co-feature paces while Sometimes Said puts a four-race win streak on the line in the other, on Jan. 18 at Dover Downs.

Along with Bamond Racing’s Moonlightonthebeach with Vic Kirby driving, and Josh Parker’s Sawbuck Hanover and Corey Callahan, Hypothedical, handled by Tony Morgan, is owned by trainer Brian Malone and his wife Carrie. Two other contestants R.J. Thomas’ El Bloombito and Sean Bier and Gary Ewing’s consistent Star Messenger piloted by Russell Foster, finished close-up seconds in their most recent outings.

Abe Basen, Tom Lazzaro, and Robert Cooper Stable’s Arque Hanover was a strong third last week with Corey Callahan at the controls. Gerries Sport drew the rail with Allan Davis in the bike for owners Rich Lombardo, Carl Atley and Gerrie Tucker. Completing the sharp field is Bill and John Emmonds’ One To Draw To Jonathan Roberts driving.

Something Said (Tetrick) leaves from post 9 in the second tier of the $14,000 Winners-Over pace. Claimed in December by Bobby Glassmeyer, the gelding has stepped up in class winning last Thursday in 1:50.2 in near wire-to-wire fashion. People Are Crazy (Russell Foster) is also on a winning tear making the winner’s circle in his last two outings for owners Robin and Jay Breasure. Silver Fox J (Vic Kirby), a winner of two of his last four, has post 1 for George & Tina Dennis and The Wiz Kids stables, with Gary Ewing’s Rangers Sureshot (Morgan) alongside.

Allwillworkout (Callahan), owned by Mike Horn and Alexander Rice; Autonmatic Dragon (Vic Kirby) racing for Tina and Joe Clark; Paul Ministrelli’ s Down On Mainstreet (Art Stafford Jr.); Kathleen Brewer’s Quick Shot (Jonathan Roberts) and Howard Taylor’s homebred Mentira (Ross Wolfenden) are the other starters.

Two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming Handicaps head the strong undercard.

Dover Downs offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Racing is set each Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. A fine and varied selection of food is available to enjoy while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races is featured daily from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad