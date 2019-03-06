Day At The Track

Sagamore Hill Pacing Series underway

07:51 PM 06 Mar 2019 NZDT
On Accident, harness racing
On Accident
Jonathan Paredes Photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 - Yonkers Raceway's Sagamore Hill Pacing Series began Tuesday night's (March 5th), with Yannick Gingras beating a path to the harness racing winner's circle.

Gingras won three of the four, $20,000 divisions for 3- and 4-year-old gentlemen, including a maiden-breaker with 16-1 invading pole-sitter On Accident ($35.20). The 3-year-old Well Said gelding, owned by Frank Chick and trained by Kevin Lare, won in 1:55.2.

Gingras ended with five wins during the dozen-race card.

For full results click on this link.

After Monday night's (March 4th) million-dollar handle, Tuesday's wagering was certainly adequate--$978,048-if not quite seven figures.

The Raceway's series continues next Monday and Tuesday evenings (March 11th and 12th), with the second round of the Petticoat and Sagamore Hill, respectively.

Frank Drucker

