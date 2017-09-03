Saint John hosts big harness racing program

Harness racing took place on Saturday in Saint John despite having an uncertain future.

Exhibition Park Raceway in Saint John hosted what many are calling the biggest harness racing card to be held in the city in the last several years.

A 13-dash program drew a crowd to the Port City oval during a time when many are questioning how long the sport can last in the province.

The size of the card is not lost on those close to the sport. “We have $55,000 in purses today,” said Horse Racing New Brunswick president Kathy McLean. “We have 10 to 12 different sponsors.”

Longtime owner/driver Steve Downey added, “It’s a huge day for Saint John… The best day of racing we’ve had here probably in five or six years.”

Members of the Downey family are important members of the Maritime racing fraternity. One of Saturday’s races was named after his late father Milton Downey.

He has seen the sport in Saint John go from a giant attraction to being on life support, but he remains committed.

“Our family has put an awful lot into the industry over the years, trying to keep it going and be successful,” he said. “We stayed in it when times have been tough. We’ve had a lot of good luck, a lot of fun at it.”

Saint John is the only New Brunswick track holding sanctioned races this year. There is no financial support from the New Brunswick government. A lawsuit launched by Horse Racing New Brunswick against the province is ongoing.

Veterans of the sport, like Rick Armstrong, say the events support the local economy.

“It’s nice to see these young horses here today and race,” Armstrong said. “The impact they have on the economy all throughout the Maritimes. These are all horses that were bred and fed and raised right here in the Maritimes”

Those close to the sport admit there’s an uphill battle but remain hopeful. “I’d like to be positive and maybe with a little government support or a little connection with a casino or whatever, it would help us a little bit,” Armstrong added. Downey said “Without the government support it’s really tough to make a go in the industry”.

Horse Racing New Brunswick says they have seen growing interest in Saint John with people buying new horses and returning to the industry.

By Andrew Cromwell

Reprinted with permission of Global News