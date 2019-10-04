Sale Day #2: Muscle Hill colt brings $320,000

Red Redemption was the sale topper on day #2 for $320,000

Lexington, KY — Red Redemption topped Wednesday’s (Oct. 2) purchases at the second night of the Lexington Selected Sale, going for $320,000 to Ake Svanstedt. The harness racing trotting colt, by Muscle Hill out of stakes-winner Magenta Hall, is a half-brother to millionaire Dewycolorintheline. He was consigned by Preferred Equine and bred by Little E LLC.

Red Redemption was one of seven yearlings to sell for at least $200,000. Paul Kelley purchased the next two highest sellers, trotting colt Balenciaga for $270,000 and trotting filly Captured for $250,000.

Balenciaga is by Chapter Seven out of Iluvmyjimmychoos, who was a winner on the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes circuit. Balenciaga was consigned by breeder Crawford Farms.

Captured is by Muscle Hill out of Highland Glider. Her family includes stakes-winner Godiva Hall. She was consigned by Kentuckiana Farms and bred by James Wilhite Jr.

Southwind Xena, a filly by first-crop sire Betting Line out of Southwind Solara, was the top-selling pacer. She was purchased for $230,000 by Bill Donovan and is a half-sister to Little Brown Jug winner Southwind Ozzi and stakes-winner Southwind Silence. She was consigned by Preferred Equine and bred by Southwind Farms.

Beach Chief, a son of Somebeachsomewhere out of Chiffon Hanover, led the pacing colts. He sold for $210,000 to The Boys are Back in Town Stable. He was consigned by Spring Haven Farm and bred by the Estate of George F. Hempt Trust.

A total of 174 horses sold Wednesday, grossing $13.06 million and averaging $75,103. The average was a 10.3 percent drop from last year’s second night, which saw 163 yearlings average $83,748 — a record for a second session.

Through two days, this year’s five-day sale grossed $31.27 million for 292 horses and averaged $107,103. The gross is a 17.7-percent increase compared to last year (for 265 horses) and the average is a 6.89-percent hike from last year’s $100,192.

A total of 108 horses have sold for at least $100,000 this year. Last year through two sessions the total was 110.

Muscle Hill and Father Patrick led the trotting sires in gross, with 45 Muscle Hill yearlings totaling $6.63 million ($147,400 average) and 33 Father Patrick yearlings totaling $4.70 million ($142,485). The two also led in average among trotting sires with more than one horse sold.

Somebeachsomewhere and first-crop sire Always B Miki topped the pacing sires in gross, with 36 Somebeachsomewhere yearlings totaling $4.18 million ($116,139 average) and 40 Always B Miki yearlings totaling $3.43 million ($85,900). Somebeachsomewhere led in average followed by Captaintreacherous at $90,806 for 31 yearlings sold.

The five-day yearling sale continues through Saturday, with each session beginning at 7 p.m. at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion. For complete results, click here.