Sale topper Miss Fiona sets standard

With harness racing entries due next week and three Standardbred auctions under their belt, gavelhouse.com’s September sale saw new ground broken with the top price fetched being $25,000 for the well-presented Miss Fiona.

The Captaintreacherous filly was sold in work with her listing page boasting decent side-on and front-on shots with the added bonus of quality video footage of her having a run along at the Winton track.

To date other notable sales on the site include $16,000 for the well-bred two-year-old daughter of Majestic Son , Maggie May in the first sale in July, $12,000 for the empty racing or breeding proposition Ballroom Beauty and $8,000 for the empty, maiden mare Carpen Dior.

A standard entry fee is just $125 + GST with 5% commission applying if a successful sale eventuates.

Entries for the October gavelhouse.com Standardbred auction are due online by 7pm Wednesday 23 October with the catalogue launched at 5pm Thursday 24 October and bidding closing from 7pm Wednesday 30 October.

Contact gavelhouse.com Standardbred representative Cam Bray should you wish to discuss using the site via +64 21 737 199 or email cam@gavelhouse.com