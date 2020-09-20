Sale topper brings $120,000 in Ohio

Circleville, OH - Standardbreds by highly sought-after first crop harness racing sires, coupled with a considerable increase in auction attendance, resulted in Friday's (Sept. 18) Ohio Selected Jug Sale enjoying a 17.4 percent increase in average over last year's figures.

A total of 272 Ohio-bred yearlings passed through the sales ring at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio for a sales gross of $6,709,000 resulting in an average price per yearling of $24,665.

Prices were strong throughout the day as the median of $20,000 gained $3,000 from 2019. In addition to the strength and secure opportunities inherent in the Buckeye state harness racing program, a handful of first-crop sires significantly bolstered the coffers of the premier sale's flagship consignors.

As they have done for six years in a row, Jeff and Senena Esty's Spring Haven Farm sold the sale topper. Hip# 175, SPRINGBRIDGE DRAGN was hammered down to Burke Racing of Fredericktown, PA for $120,000.

From Stonebridge Damsel p,1:53.2h ($206,000), the half-brother to Springbridge Duel p,2,1:51.3-'20 ($92,000) was by Midland Acres' sire Fear The Dragon . Also the co-breeder, Senena Esty was ecstatic following the sale.

"Our job is our hobby. It's our life...it's our love. We bred this colt with our partners from Ontario, Dr. Cal Stiller and his wife Angie, and we couldn't be more thrilled."

Also one of the biggest consignors at the sale, Spring Haven sold over 50 horses for a gross of $1.286 million.

Esty added, "The success of this sale is shared across the board. These are our friends...and our family. The Ohio breeders are a close knit group. Many of the consignors that sold here today under their own banner, they also send horses with Spring Haven to sell in Lexington. We all root for each other."

Through much of the first half of the sale, the buzz was all about pacing yearlings sired by Downbytheseaside. Boasting an average over $40,000 for 37 sold ($44,833 for 24 colts), the son of Somebeachsomewhere had three colts bring $100,000 each.

The first to break the six figure mark was Hip# 78, SEASIDE TEA TEA, when he was bought by Brian Brown for a cool $100,000. The first colt from the Western Hanover mare Tea Pot Hanover p,3,1:52.3f ($188,000), he was consigned by Albert and Mark Adams' Winterwood Farm, Agent.

Diamond Creek Farm, who manages the stallion career of Downbytheseaside , but stands him in at Sugar Valley Farm, Delaware, Ohio, consigned Hip#102, MOSCOW MITCH, the first foal from WICKED INTENTIONS p,4,1:53.1f ($221,000), she from a half-sister to MYSTICAL MADDY p,4,1:50 ($1.4 million). Greg Luther, Reynoldburg, Ohio signed the ticket.

Prominent breeder and racehorse owner Adam Bowden was quick to confirm his stallion's place in the hierarchy.

"This is the type of sale we thought that Downbytheseaside would have. They look the part and I think that people in Ohio, and outside of Ohio, are looking for this kind of horse. I don't think you can consider him a regional horse at this point."

Behind the Auction Ring at the Pickaway Ag Center

In addition, Hip# 103, FIRE BY THE SEA sold for $100,000 by Spring Haven Farm, Agent, for Enos Weaver, and was purchased by Brian Brown, Agent, Ostrander, Ohio.

The big numbers began with Ohio Standardbred breeding stalwart Midland Acres, who teamed up with Hanover Shoe Farms for this auction and sold Hip# 57, SEASIDE HANOVER, a Downbytheseaside half brother to The Little Brown Jug heat winner WESTERN FAME p,1:48.1f ($1,747,000) for $90,000 to Peter Wrenn, Agent, Carmel, IN.

Midland Acres also enjoyed success with two first crop sires: Fear The Dragon, with 33 sold that averaged $26,700 ($32,800 for 15 colts); and Long Tom, the son of Muscle Hill that had 17 go through the ring for an average of $24,000 ($27,750 for 10 colts).

Midland Acres also sold the most horses (64) of any consignor, for a gross of $1.4 million, which included a dozen for Hanover Shoe Farms.

The highest priced trotter of the day was a colt by Long Tom that sold for $80,000 to Dennis Owens, Hamilton, OH. Hip# 198, BAMBOO, was consigned by Anvil and Lace Farm, Agent, for Walstan Farm.

Another trotter with a great first showing was Hickory Lane's What The Hill , whose 44 colts and fillies averaged $26,693, the highest of any trotter in the sale with more than three offered.

"From beginning to end it was just a very solid sale...all the way through the catalog. We were up nearly 20 percent and it truly shows the steady growth we have had over the last five or six years," stated Kevin Greenfield of Hickory Lane Horse Farm.

"The enthusiasm was off the charts. I have never seen a crowd as big as we have had in Ohio this year."

Ohio Harness Horse Breeders president Randy Haines of Cool Winds Farm agreed.

"The buyers clearly wanted the product we had to offer. The first crop stallions were extremely well-received. Ohio is a great place to race. The buyers were here in full force, and they showed that they were ready to pay good money for our product."

Complete auction results can be found at the link below:

by Chris Tully, for the Ohio Harness Horse Breeders



