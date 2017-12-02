Sally Fletcher A makes it 3 for 3

Sally Fletcher A ( American Ideal ) moved her record to three-for-three since coming to the U.S. for harness racing trainer Al Annunziata as the six year old mare prevailed in Friday's Fillies and Mares Open at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

Sally Fletcher A made her American debut in November when she romped in a condition race at the Spa before setting a lifetime mark last week when airing in 1:52 at Pocono Downs.

On Friday night, backed to the tune of 1-9 odds by the betting public, Sally Fletcher A drew away late in the mile to prevail in 1:53.1 in the $19.500 Open for distaffers.

Jimmy Devaux piloted the mare to her third consecutive victory.

Wishy Washy Girl (Bruce Aldrich Jr) was the runner-up in the Open for the second time in three tries while Tataria (Mark Beckwith) earned the show spot.

Annunziata, who currently sits fourth in the local trainer standings, scored a grand slam on Friday night as he also had wins with pacing mares Our Els Dream N, Glenferrie Bronte N and Tracey's Desire.

Live racing continues on Saturday night at Saratoga with a 6:45pm first post.

Mike Sardella