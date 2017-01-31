Day At The Track

Sam Alford aims to emulate father

04:05 PM 31 Jan 2017 NZDT
Pony trots contestant Sam Alford, 6, with his horse, Sir Bai.
Josie Hayden Photo

Young Sam Alford is trotting his way down the sprint lane with his trusty steed Sir Bai. The six-year-old made his pony trots debut earlier this year, hoping to follow in the footsteps of his champion harness racing father, Chris.

While his youngest son has only celebrated one win so far, Mr Alford says Sam has been working on his race face since he was a baby.

“Sam was brought up on a farm with 15 horses and he’s always been coming to the races, so it was a natural progression,” he says.

More pony trots details at trotscountry.com.au

By Chanel Kinniburgh

Reprinted with permission of The Herald Sun

 

