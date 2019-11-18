San Carlo can bounce-back

Aussie trainer Steve O’Donoghue has turned the page on San Carlo’s failed New Zealand Cup raid.

He and co-trainer Bec Bartley put the rare, below-par showing down to a steep learning curve for them and their stable star.

And now it’s all about making the most out of the next 12 days before the start of the Auckland Inter Dominion series.

“It’s the first time he’s let us down,” O’Donoghue said. “Of course you go through everything afterwards to think why … we’ve put it down to the grass. He wasn’t having his usual food and probably ate too much of that great grass they have over there.

“He pulled-up with a higher than usual heart rate and couldn’t stop farting after the race.

“Bec worked him yesterday (Saturday) at Mark and Natalie’s, going the Auckland way, and he seemed back to his old self.”

San Carlo was due to head to Auckland to day and will be stable with Barry and Katrina Purdon.

“I don’t really know Barry, but Dennis Wilson (former NSW trainer) gave me a leg-up and I’ve texting Barry. I met he and Katrina in Christchurch the other day and they were fantastic,” O’Donoghue said.

“Bec is in charge this trip, I’m back home, so being able to stay with a great trainer like Barry and gets some tips along the way can only be a huge help.

“Bec is actually staying at their house, which makes everything so much easier.”

The best of San Carlo can certainly be a major factor in Auckland.

You only have to go back to his Victoria Cup run where he did all the work outside the leader in a record-smashing time and was only edged-out for third for Cruz Bromac, who went on to win the NZ Cup and look a good thing beaten in the NZ free-for-all.