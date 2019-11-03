San Carlo cruising towards NZ

Powerhouse Aussie veteran San Carlo is primed for his first Kiwi raid.

San Carlo shares a flight with emerging trotter McLovin to Christchurch, via Auckland, next Wednesday.

“It’s not ideal going through Auckland, but they have the chance to get out and spend a bit of time there before the flight down to Christchurch,” co-trainer and driver Bec Bartley said.

“They get to Christchurch Friday morning, so it’s still plenty of time to settle in before the big one.”

Bartley is adamant Kiwis will get to see the very best of San Carlo.

“I truly believe he’s never been better,” she beamed. “It’s like he’s gone to another level this campaign. It’s so exciting.”

San Carlo won the Kilmore Cup sitting parked first-up and has since produced runs of the race for fourth in the Victoria Cup and second in the Swan Hill Cup after doing all the work in quick times.

“Colt Thirty One had the perfect sit on him and it took the whole straight for him to nose us out. And Colt Thirty One is a really, reallt nice horse,” Bartley said.

This will be Bartley’s first drive in an NZ Cup, but she’s got great memories of the race.

“I’ve been twice. The first time I went, I was lucky enough it was year Kerryn (Manning) won with Arden Rooney. We joined the victory celebrations afterwards and it was fantastic to see Kerryn treated like a celebrity,” she said.

“I’ve had such a great time both trips over and never thought for a moment I’d get to compete in it myself. I can’t wait.”

San Carlo looms as such an important horse in all the NZ races he contests because he so often makes moves in his races and connections aren’t afraid to go and sit parked. He’s sure to make the races genuine contests.

And the way he’s racing, he’s good enough to win a big one with the right sort of luck.