A harness racing rarity at Miami Valley

LEBANON, OH. – A harness racing rarity occurred at Miami Valley Raceway on Saturday night (Feb. 3) when a pair of older geldings, both sired by Santanna Blue Chip , reached the wire simultaneously to win in 1:53.2. Sanattle Slew (Jason Brewer), out of a Cam Fella mare, and M G Kid (Kayne Kauffman), a son of a Camluck mare, couldn’t be separated by the photo finish camera in the event for $20,000 claimers.

Nicole Stewart trains Sanattle Slew, a 7-year-old owned by Jana Cromer, who notched his 21st lifetime win and pushed his career bounty past $200,000 with the score.

8-year-old M G Kid was also conditioned by Kauffman for owner Larrywaderacingofohiollc. He now sports 20 trips to the winner’s circle and over $250,000 in earnings. He was claimed, however, for the $20,000 tag and will make his next start from the Perry Smith Stable.

Despite the outside post position, Angelo J Fra (Chris Page) rallied from last in the early going to capture the weekly featured $24,000 Open Pace in 1:51. The 6-year-old by The Panderosa bested Heza Thrill N (Josh Sutton) and Southwind Amazon (Jeremy Smith). Night Pro (Dale Decker) posted all the early fractions upon returning from a six week layoff. Following a blistering :25.4 opening split, he lead the field through middle fractions of :54.1 and 1:21.3 before losing steam halfway down the stretch and finishing fifth.

Kris Hinchcliff trains Angelo J Fra for Burke Racing and Weaver Bruscemi. It was his eighth win in the last year and 21st of his life, with earnings rapidly approaching $300,000.

Miami Valley will not be racing on Super Bowl Sunday, but will present 2:05 p.m. matinees on Monday and Tuesday.

Gregg Keidel