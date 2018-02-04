Day At The Track

A harness racing rarity at Miami Valley

04:56 PM 04 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Sanattle Slew and M G Kid Sanattle Slew and M G Kid
Sanattle Slew and M G Kid, both sons of Santanna Blue Chip, produced a rare 1:53.2 dead heat to win at Miami Valley on Saturday night
Holton Photo
Sanattle Slew and M G Kid, both sons of Santanna Blue Chip, produced a rare 1:53.2 dead heat to win at Miami Valley on Saturday night
Holton Photo

LEBANON, OH. – A harness racing rarity occurred at Miami Valley Raceway on Saturday night (Feb. 3) when a pair of older geldings, both sired by Santanna Blue Chip, reached the wire simultaneously to win in 1:53.2. Sanattle Slew (Jason Brewer), out of a Cam Fella mare, and M G Kid (Kayne Kauffman), a son of a Camluck mare, couldn’t be separated by the photo finish camera in the event for $20,000 claimers.

Nicole Stewart trains Sanattle Slew, a 7-year-old owned by Jana Cromer, who notched his 21st lifetime win and pushed his career bounty past $200,000 with the score.

8-year-old M G Kid was also conditioned by Kauffman for owner Larrywaderacingofohiollc.  He now sports 20 trips to the winner’s circle and over $250,000 in earnings.  He was claimed, however, for the $20,000 tag and will make his next start from the Perry Smith Stable.

Despite the outside post position, Angelo J Fra (Chris Page) rallied from last in the early going to capture the weekly featured $24,000 Open Pace in 1:51.  The 6-year-old by The Panderosa bested Heza Thrill N (Josh Sutton) and Southwind Amazon (Jeremy Smith).  Night Pro (Dale Decker) posted all the early fractions upon returning from a six week layoff.  Following a blistering :25.4 opening split, he lead the field through middle fractions of :54.1 and 1:21.3 before losing steam halfway down the stretch and finishing fifth.

Kris Hinchcliff trains Angelo J Fra for Burke Racing and Weaver Bruscemi.  It was his eighth win in the last year and 21st of his life, with earnings rapidly approaching $300,000.

Miami Valley will not be racing on Super Bowl Sunday, but will present 2:05 p.m. matinees on Monday and Tuesday.

Gregg Keidel

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Yonker's $40,000 Open Handicaps
04-Feb-2018 22:02 PM NZDT
Big M's prolific pair hit pay dirt
04-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Validus Deo in top form at Buffalo Raceway
04-Feb-2018 17:02 PM NZDT
A harness racing rarity at Miami Valley
04-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Dover Downs Extra 2/2/18
03-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Big night at the Big M for Gingras & Burke
03-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Winner pays for himself in a week
03-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News