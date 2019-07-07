Day At The Track

Sarah O'Reilly wins NZ Junior Driver Champs

02:58 PM 07 Jul 2019 NZST
Sarah O'Reilly.jpg

The 2019 McMillan Equine Feeds NZ Junior Driver Champion has been found. Congratulations to Sarah O'Reilly who finished the Championship on 38 points.

Second placing was taken out by Kimberly Butt and third place was John Morrison.

The South Island team were successful in taking out the InterIsland Challenge on 187 points.

The championship was a hard fought contest with first place to sixth place only having one point between each placing.

"I am very overwhelmed that I won because I really didn't expect to. I would like to thank all of the trainers that put horses in for us to drive," says Sarah.

We would like to thank all the trainers who supported this series and also our sponsor Mcmillan Equine Feeds.
 

Please see the full final standing below:

Sarah O'Reilly

38

Kimberly Butt

37

John Morrison

36

Alicia Harrison

35

Ellie Barron

34

Luke Whittaker

32

Dylan Ferguson

27

Mark Hurrell

27

Benjamin Butcher

25

Fergus Schumacher

21

Craig Smith

15

Sheree Tomlinson

15

 

 

Courtney Clarke

Marketing and Communications Executive

Harness Racing New Zealand Inc

