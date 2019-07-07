Sarah O'Reilly wins NZ Junior Driver Champs

The 2019 McMillan Equine Feeds NZ Junior Driver Champion has been found. Congratulations to Sarah O'Reilly who finished the Championship on 38 points.

Second placing was taken out by Kimberly Butt and third place was John Morrison.

The South Island team were successful in taking out the InterIsland Challenge on 187 points.

The championship was a hard fought contest with first place to sixth place only having one point between each placing.

"I am very overwhelmed that I won because I really didn't expect to. I would like to thank all of the trainers that put horses in for us to drive," says Sarah.

We would like to thank all the trainers who supported this series and also our sponsor Mcmillan Equine Feeds.



Please see the full final standing below:

Sarah O'Reilly 38 Kimberly Butt 37 John Morrison 36 Alicia Harrison 35 Ellie Barron 34 Luke Whittaker 32 Dylan Ferguson 27 Mark Hurrell 27 Benjamin Butcher 25 Fergus Schumacher 21 Craig Smith 15 Sheree Tomlinson 15

