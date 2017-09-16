Saturday night at The Meadowlands

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands Racetrack closes their short September meet with an intriguing Saturday night card on September 16 that offers full fields and competitive harness racing.

With the Friday card consumed by the Kindergarten series races, Saturday has a blend of paces and trots with classes ranging from young Non Winners types right on up the ladder to a head-scratcher of a featured pace with horses coming in from all directions and track sizes.

In the featured 6th race, a $15,000 condition pace, Jackie Green send out a two horse entry for owner Kellogg Racing that includes St Lads Moonwalk (Eric Abbatiello) who has been facing the 4-year-old opens at Yonkers and Saratoga Open stalwart Titus Seelster (Vincent Ginsburg).

Saratoga based Ashley's Husband seems to relish the Meadowlands mile oval and always steps up his game when Kyle Spagnola brings him to town for owner Michael Polansky as evidenced by his dominant 1:51 win last week for driver Montrell Teague.

If the races don't fill your action void, stick around for the Canelo vs Golovkin bout on the big screens in Victory Sports Bar afterwards.

All of the Meadowlands dining options are available, call for reservations.

Post time is 7:15 p.m.

Nick Salvi