Sauveur wins Harpers Hanover at Solvalla

01:46 PM 28 May 2017 NZST
Sauveur Sauveur
Sauveur
ATG Photo
Sauveur
ATG Photo

May 27, 2017 - Bjorn Goop teamed his trainee, the 1.3/1 favorite Sauveur (7m Echo-Operah Bob) to victory in today’s co-featured Gr. II Harpers Hanover (purse €97,792, 3140 meters distance handicapped, 15 starters, 500,000SEK to winner).

Timed in a sharp 1.11.99kr over the extended distance the pride of Hammab AB raised his career earnings to over €502,000.

6.7/1 Sorbet (6m Super Photo Kosmos-Alter Bound) was second for Orjan Kihlstrom and the Daniel Reden/Stall  Zet team. 42/1 Linus Boy (5g Zola Boko-Recos Lady) took third for Johnny Takter and trainer Timo Nurmos, who has an Elite starter tomorrow. Bottnas Commander, El Mago Pellini and Butler were the next three to the line, the latter a Ready Cash son owned and trained by Anders Lindqvist.

Sauveur

Tomorrow is the big day featuring the €640,000 total purse 2017 Benders Elitloppet with two eliminations and a final. 16 entrants will compete with each race contested over 1609 meters (one mile) autostart. The Solvalla track is quick as evidenced by Saturday’s action. Be there!!!

Thomas H. Hicks

