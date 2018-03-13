Day At The Track

Saw ends premiership season on a high

08:54 PM 13 Mar 2018 NZDT
Matthew Saw, harness racing
Leading Albany Harness Racing Club trainer Matthew Saw with Beaus Mystery
Laurie Benson Photo

Be On Guard has delivered leading trainer Matthew Saw his 10th winner of the Albany Harness Racing Club season, at their final meeting on Friday night at Harold Reid Paceway.

At only his second start for the Saw stable since coming across from Colin Brown, Be On Guard started a raging favourite in the Bakers Junction Pace (2258m) and won in a thrilling finish to help Saw wrap up his second consecutive AHRC Trainers’ Premiership in style.

Driver Madeleine Young used barrier three to her advantage, spearing to the front where she led with the Changeover gelding and survived a late challenge from stablemate Beaus Mystery to win by a half head.

Saw, who based himself here in Albany for the season, had already clinched successive titles heading into the last meeting but in the overall standings finished with 79 points.

From 78 runners Saw had 10 winners to go with 15 seconds and nine thirds, as he was a clear winner over Peter Fairless (43 points) and Peter Anderson (32).

The result also helped Young claim the AHRC Drivers’ Premiership for the 2017-18 season after she held off a strong challenge from last year’s winner Trent Wheeler.

Young drove seven winners from 67 starts in the Albany season and had 20 minor placings as she recorded 60 points to finish above Wheeler (50) and Corey Peterson (41).

Wheeler won the opening event on the final night after $1.60 favourite Captured Delight prevailed by a short half head in a photo finish over Bettorgrinanbarit.

It was the first leg of winning double for Wonnerup trainer Terry Ferguson after he later tasted success with Rocknroll Beachboy.

Giles Inwood landed a driving treble on the program after guiding Rocknroll Beachboy to victory along with Dredlock Rockstar and All About The Cash, both for trainer Ashleigh Markham.

In the other AHRC awards Peterson was the club’s leading junior driver with 41 points while Crimson Floyd, trained by Charlie Draper, was the leading club pacer with 16 points.

Cameron Newbold | Albany Advertiser

Reprinted with permission of The West Australian

