Scioto has $1.8 million in purses Saturday

Veteran Ohio-bred harness racing pacers of both genders will line up behind the Scioto Downs starting gate on Saturday night, September 7, vying in a pair of $75,000 Ohio Sires Stakes Championship.

The two Ohio Sires Stakes contests for pacers, 4-year-olds and older, complement a 16-race card featuring eight $75,000 Ohio Sires Stakes Consolations, along with the $440,000 Jim Ewart Memorial Pace and the $220,000 Charlie Hill Memorial Trot. First race post time is 6:30 pm, ET.

Total purses for the night are $1,850,000, which includes three $50,000 Open events.

The $75,000 OSS Veteran Championship for pacing mares is headlined by $535,519-winning Feelin Red Hot, a 2013 daughter by Feelin Friskie, out of the Red River Hanover mare Red Rapid Girl. This determined campaigner has amassed $315,04 just this season and recorded a mark of 1:50.1h as a 5-year-old at Northfield Park on May 5, 2018 in a $16,000 Filly & Mare Open.

Trained by Ronnie Burke for Burke Racing and Weaver Bruscemi, Feelin Red Hot has been competing primarily at Yonkers this season and has five wins in her last six starts in the distaff open ranks at that New York venue. Bred by Mary Stonack, Michael & John Palmeri of New Jersey, Feelin Red Hot is the third foal of her dam and is a half-sister to the 4-year-old gelding Rapid It Up Art (by Art Official) p, 1:54f ($45,966).

Feelin Red Hot battles eight challenging rivals, leaving from post three with Yannick Gingras at the lines in Race 11.

The Buckeye State's perennial iron horse, Dancin Yankee, will be looking to keep his OSS crown intact, having captured the OSS Veteran Championship in 2018 in 1:49.3 for driver Chris Page and trainer Ronnie Burke. That same driver-trainer combo starts in this year's championship, leaving from the rail in Race 12; facing off against seven tough rivals.

The son of Yankee Cruiser and the first foal out of the Cambest mare Dancewiththebest, p, 4, 1:54.4f ($40,922), also captured the OSS Veteran Championship on Oct. 24, 2015 at Dayton Raceway in 1:51.3 for driver Danny Noble.

This season Dancin Yankee has plied his wares between Northfield, The Meadows and Scioto Downs, racking up a respectable nine wins in 24 starts and $139,030 in seasonal earnings. Lifetime he's amassed 78 wins, 50 seconds and 34 thirds from 241 trips postward and is only a few thousand dollars shy of having $2 million in his bank account.

Bred by Kentucky horsewoman Elizabeth C. Yontz, Dancin Yankee is owned by Burke Racing, Weaver Bruscemi, Melissa Patterson & Larry Karr. He is the first foal out of his dam and is a full brother to Cruzin To the Dance p, 4, 1:53.1f ($107,572) and has half-siblings in: Dancin Rebel (by Big Bad John p, 5, 1:52.2f ($124,607); Dancin Lou (by Sweet Lou) p, 3, 1:48.3 ($105,203); Dancin Doug (by Sportswriter) p, 2, 1:52.2s ($97,524); Dancin Caroll (by Sportswriter) p, 2, Q1:55.1f ($81,646); and Dancin In the Nude (by Sportswriter) p, 3, 1:52.4s ($36,942).