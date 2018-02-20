Scott Pascoe back on the winners list

Popular South Australian harness racing trainer-driver Scott Pascoe landed his first winner in more than 10 years when Samalise scored a thrilling win in the PFD Food Services Pace (1800m) at Globe Derby Park.

A $10.50 chance, Samalise recorded her first win leading throughout scoring a half-head win in a photo-finish that had only half a metre between the first four horses past the post.

After receiving pressure for much of the race, the four-year-old mare responded to Pascoe’s urgings to defeat the fast-finishing Clarenden Valour ($4.50) while Fine Artist ($33.10) was a short half head away third and Eyes For You ($9.70), a half neck away fourth.

A delighted Pascoe was relieved to finally have his first winner after returning to the sport in November last year.

“I’ve had a few placings, but it is great to finally land a winner, and she did a great job,” Pascoe said.

“Even though it has taken a while, I’m loving being back in harness racing, it is really enjoyable.”

Pascoe’s previous winner was La Bella Mafia which scored at Globe Derby Park on October 27, 2007.

“I gave it away soon after that but made a short comeback in 2014 before stopping again. I’ve been working in the Northern Territory but am back home in Birdwood again so have the chance to train a few.”

Pascoe said he had purchased Samalise from the stable of champion Victorian trainer-driver Brian Gath.

“I had been watching her for a while and when I saw her listed on the Trading Ring, just had to buy her.”

Saturday was the mare’s 19th race start, and she had recorded five seconds and a third before the win.

“I thought she ran really well at Kapunda on the previous Monday running home strongly to finish second.

“Tonight, from gate one, I was determined to push through and hold the lead.

“I wasn’t too happy when there was mid-race pressure from Peter (Borrelli on Fine Artist) but Samalise responded and really battled on strongly up the home straight.”

Samalise and Fine Artist went head-for-head for the last 400 metres and Clarenden Valour, which had had an easy run back in the field, loomed up wide out in the home straight but just could not catch the mare which refused to give in.

Fine Artist held on well while Eyes For You came on strongly along the sprint lane.

Samalise is owned by Pascoe’s Ningana Park, managed by his wife Mandy, along with Mount Gambier committeeman Anthony Rice and his partner, and the Pascoe’s daughter Samantha.

Graham Fischer