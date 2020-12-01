Bulletproof Boy and his trainer-driver Scott Ewen have done it again at TABcorp Park Melton with two wins in eight days.

Former South Australian harness racing trainer-driver Scott Ewen has every reason for relishing the thought of a trip back home.

Ewen, who moved over the border to be based at Cranbourne 15 months ago, has his stable star Bulletproof Boy ( Art Official -My Riviera Girl ( Red River Hanover ) firing on all chambers at the moment.

"We'll keep poking along for a bit and give him a few weeks off after Christmas," Ewen said.

"Then our aim will be the South Australian Cup in March-I've had one crack at it with another horse before and finished midfield, but it will be exciting to go back there with 'Bullet'," he said.

There's no doubt the horse is racing in his career-best form - but there might yet be some improvement left.

"It might sound silly to say, because he's a five-year-old, but he can still be green in his races," Ewen said.

"I've made a few small gear changes and he's certainly been putting his best foot forward. He was pulling in his races and doing things wrong, but I've got him in an open bridle with no head check and now he drops the bit and doesn't engage."

In consecutive weeks at TABcorp Park Melton, Bulletproof Boy has blasted his opposition out of the water with long-priced wins in feature events.

He took out the $30,000 Breeders Crown Graduate Cup (G3) at 60/1 last Friday week and followed up with a super win in the $24,000 TAB Blacks A Fake FFA as rank outsider at 45/1.

To watch the video replay 20th November clck here

To watch the video replay 28th November clck here

Bulletproof Boy has now won 26 races with 18 placings from 84 starts for stakemoney of over $171,000.

Ewen said he always had a high opinion of "Bullet" who showed plenty of potential with "such a good turn of foot."

"But I guess there was always a tendency to be very wayward. Twelve months ago I told the boys who are in him that one day he could be a country cups horse and might even go to the next level," he said.

"I sort of compared him to a talented footballer who would just keep jogging along in the lower grades, but once he got promoted to the A Grade team would step up and shine.

"Bullet can pick up on things quickly when he wants to and racing at Melton consistently has done him the world of good."

Ewen, who trains out of the Cranbourne Training Centre, says he "pulled the right rein" after talking to Cranbourne club officials at last year's Mildura Cup Carnival and then making the move in September.

"It took a little getting used to like anything does because the rest of the family was back home in SA. But we had a bit of success early which helped, and then later my partner Kylie was able to move across," he said.

"We both do the horses together. There's seven in work with two others out in the paddock. The Training Centre is a first-class facility with everything you need from three training tracks, a swimming pool, walking machine and treadmill."

Ewen has been training for nearly 30 years, but says the last 15 have been in a more professional capacity.

"I've always been working at something else while I've been doing the horses-the family has tagged me as a Jack of all trades," he laughed.

"I guess they are spot on because over the years I've done concreting, worked for a shed construction company, changed tyres, drove a Tip Top bread delivery van and a few other things"

The couple will be taking a well-earned short rest later this week as 21-year-old daughter Courtney, who is forging a successful dancing career, graduates this Friday after completing a scholarship in Sydney.

"We are really looking forward to the little break. It will be great," he said.

"Then we'll be back home chasing our next winner-you have to keep at it because you can go from hero to zero very quickly in this game!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura