Scott's inters dream soars

With a family background steeped in harness racing, Mathew Scott has an intimate understanding of the history and tradition of the Inter Dominion.

Scott has been a regular spectator at the Interdominion’s, but the 41-year-old has long held an ambition to be an active participant in the series.

And just five months out from the Inter Dominion at Melton in early December, Scott is on track to be granted his wish with a square gaiter.

After stringing together four consecutive wins in a row, Glenferrie Typhoon has surged into the reckoning for the Trotters Inter Dominion.

“I have been to the Inter Dominions before,” Scott told Tabradio.

“I’ve been to Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

“As a kid growing up all you want to do is to get a horse that you can actually take.

“There is still a lot of water to go under the bridge, but that’s our aim with him.”

Glenferrie Typhoon, who has earned half a million dollars in stake earnings, came to Western Australia from Melbourne earlier this year.

He boasts three Group 1 wins including the Great Southern Star final at Melton in 2017 when he rated 1.58.8 to defeat Speeding Spur.

Scott, who recently passed 300 wins as a trainer, said Glenferrie Typhoon had made a perfect transition to his new environment.

“He had some soundness issues probably in the past 12-months in Melbourne,” Scott said.

“After the Southern Star I think they could only get one run in him and he spent about eight months away from the track.

“But touch wood it’s been a great effort from my vet, farrier and chiropractor to get him how he is. He is sound as.”

Glenferrie Typhoon, driven by Shannon Suvaljko, showed gate speed to lead out of the mobile and win untouched by five metres at Gloucester Park on Friday,

Despite his impressive strike rate since crossing the Nullarbor, Scott believes there is a stack of improvement left in the brown gelding.

“We know the times he is running isn’t anywhere near Inter Dominion times,” Scott said.

“But at the moment we are doing what we have to do with him.

“He is still only about 80 per cent fit and still blows hard after his runs.

“He still has more improvement in him.”