Scratching changes Victoria Derby speed map

In a move that has set off a twitter war of words, the Emma Stewart trained Demon Delight has regained entry to the $200,000 Victoria Derby field with the late scratching of its harness racing stablemate Perfect Major this morning.

The race speed map has definitely been turned on its head and made the race harder for several of the favoured runners.

The connections of War Dan Delight could not be happy. They have seen the ideal draw of barrier one disappear and War Dan Delight now faces a much harder task trying to get across early.

Demon Delight has been a big mover on the fixed odds during the week coming in to $4.40 from an opening quote of $15.00 with some punters claiming on social media that it amounts to insider trading.

The integrity unit was not available for comment this afternoon.

The Purdon/Rasmussen trained raider Im Another Masterpiece is still the TAB favourite at $2.20 to win on fixed odds.

