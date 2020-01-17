Seamark marks a milestone for gavelhouse.com

Thursday’s Wyndham Harness meeting set the stage for a landmark moment for gavelhouse.com Standardbred with Seamark the first winning graduate bought off the revolutionary site.

Leading throughout, while being constantly niggled at by his opposition, Seamark was a gutsy winner of the Kindergarten Stakes Saturday 14th March Mobile Pace over 2400m in the hands of Samantha Ottley.

Purchased by Graham Hand for $2,700 in August, the five-year-old Christian Cullen gelding was offered on as an unraced horse, for sale to dissolve a partnership having qualified as a two-year-old.

Thursday’s race was just his second start, having finished runner up earlier in January, taking his earnings to $6,800 with more in store judging by his obvious talent.

Trainer Regan Todd was thrilled for Seamark’s connections who are new to the industry

“He’s the first horse to race for Graham Hand and Glenn Morrison and they are loving the experience,

“I’m amazed at how easy the process is with the online sales and it’s a great facility to have for the industry and a great way to get new people into the game.

“Graham and Glenn have also bought two yearlings recently that are currently being broken in and are progressing well while Seamark will have a quiet 10 days or so to get over the run before we see how he’s come through it and come up with his next target."



--Race Images photo

Entries for the next gavelhouse.com Standardbred auction are due online by 7pm Wednesday 22 January. The auction will launch at 5pm on Thursday January 23 and will run through until 7pm Wednesday 29 January.

The standard listing fee is just $125 + GST with 5% commission on a successful sale, contact Cam Bray if you would like to discuss selling on the site: cam@gavelhouse.com or call 021737199