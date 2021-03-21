Day At The Track

Search broadened for TAB Board nominations

09:32 AM 21 Mar 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
TAB New Zealand, Harness racing

Racing Minister Grant Robertson is expanding the search for nominations for the TAB NZ Board.

“The process to date has yielded some good candidates, but the selection panel has recommended that I broaden the search and I agree.

“This is a significant decision for the future of racing in this country and I am determined to get it right. While this does mean there will be a delay, I have confidence in the interim Board, and that we will find the best people to guide the future of the TAB.”

Nominations have been received so far from the three racing codes: New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, Harness Racing New Zealand and Greyhound Racing New Zealand.

“Following advice from the selection panel, further work is needed to ensure the appointment of a highly capable governing body that will guide TAB NZ as a significant, dynamic and financially sustainable commercial enterprise.

“I expect each member of the Board to have the expertise, including fiduciary and commercial experience, to enable a bright future for the racing and sports sectors. Candidates need not come from within the industry, as has generally happened in the past, and I’m asking the racing codes to nominate candidates with the skills and experience to ensure best governance practises.

“This is particularly important given the $72.5 million Racing Industry Support package put forward by the former Minister for Racing, which is a considerable investment by the Government.”

A wider search will be initiated by the selection panel, and support to the industry to make suitable nominations will be provided by the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.

 

Chris Bramwell

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

2021 debut a winning one for Our Majordan A
21-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
GLADA Trot to Emanuel Miller
21-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Under Paid is overlooked in Open Pace
21-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Burke and Brennan team up again
21-Mar-2021 10:03 AM NZDT
First day of spring sees 1:50 mile
21-Mar-2021 09:03 AM NZDT
AHDC amateur trot to Dave Offenberg
21-Mar-2021 07:03 AM NZDT
Cal Expo hosts California Sire Stakes
21-Mar-2021 05:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News