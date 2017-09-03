Sears wins $540,000 Messenger & $580,000 Trot

Yonkers, NY --- World champion Downbytheseaside (Brian Sears) withstood a late charge from two rivals to win the $540,000 Messenger Stake final for harness racing 3-year-old colt pacers in 1:52.1 on Saturday night (Sept. 2) at Yonkers Raceway by a nose. Sears completed the Messenger/Yonkers Trot double when he steered Top Flight Angel to victory by the very same margin in the aforementioned contest later on a card that also included the Hudson Filly Trot and Lady Maud Pace.

Downbytheseaside and Sears got away from the gate to make the lead just past the :27.1 first quarter, with Blood Line (Mark MacDonald) tucked in behind. Those two led the field to the half in :56 and to the three-quarters in 1:24.1. They were still on top at the head of the stretch but a charge was developing from horses on both sides.

Art Scene (Jordan Stratton) came charging on the inside late and was second and Funknwaffles (Corey Callahan) was third on his outside. Downbyheseaside held them off to win by a nose.

Downbytheseaside is owned by Country Club Acres, Sbrocco, Lombardo and Diamond Creek Farm; he’s trained by Brian Brown.

“It’s a little different trip tonight,” said Sears. “He had the seven hole tonight so he had to do some decent work early. It’s a battle every week and there was a lot of speed in the race.”

The win price was $2.10 on the 1-9 shot, there was no place or show wagering.



The son of Somebeachsomewhere -Sprig Hanover improved his 2017 record to 12-8-1-2 and became the sport's latest millionaire with the victory.

Yonkers Trot

Top Flight Angel (Brian Sears) was a nose the best in the $580,000 Yonkers Trot in 1:56.3 for 3-year-olds.

Devious Man and Andy Miller got away with the lead off the gate to hit the quarter mile mark in :28.4 and held that lead to the :58.4 half, with Yes Mickey (Ake Svanstadt) along the rail in second racing with a new Murphy Blind on the left side and Top Flight Angel in third.

Devious Man was still on the lead at the 1:27.3 three-quarters, but there was a gathering storm behind him, with both Yes Mickey along the inside and Top Flight Angel on the outside. In the end it was a win by a nose for Top Flight Angel over Yes Mickey, with Devious Man in third.

The win earns Top Flight Angel an automatic invitation for the Yonkers International, to be held Oct. 14 and improved his seasonal slate to 12-3-1-3.

Top Flight Angel by Archangel is owned by Legendary Standardbred Farm of New York and trained by Julie Miller.

“I was hoping Brian could get out of there from the two-hole,” said Miller. “It’s a huge accomplishment, Andy [her husband] and I work very hard and I’m glad Brian got it done.”

“It wasn’t the way we drew it up but we got out of there the best we could,” said Sears. “I sat as long as I could but by the three-quarter pole, I was pretty happy. The horse went a great mile tonight.”

Also part of the evening's events were the Hudson Filly Trot and Lady Maud Pace.

Hudson Filly Trot

Celebrity Ruth and driver Jason Bartlett took the direct route to the winners circle to win the $119,010 Hudson Filly Trot in wire to wire fashion by a 1-3/4 lengths in 1:56.3 on Saturday night at Yonkers Raceway.

Celebrity Ruth and Bartrlett hit every fraction on top,:28.1 to the quarter, :58.2 to the half and 1:27.2 to the three-quarters. In the last turn, Sunshine Delight and driver Brian Sears were poised on the outside of the eventual winner but that one went on a break and lost all chance. Chapter Too (Jeff Gregory) was along the rail behind the leader and held that position to the wire. Mamora Bay was third.

“Any size track fits her and last week we were disappointed in her race [she was fifth by three lengths in the Zweig filly race] but come to find out after the race she tied up,” said Bartlett. “So that’s the reason why she didn’t win last week. I’ve got to thank Trond, he drives most of the horses he trains, so I have to thank him for that.”

Celebrity Ruth by Archangel is trained by Trond Smedshammer and owned by White Birch Farm.

Lady Maud Pace

The $113,880 Lady Maud for 3-year-old trotting fillies was won by a nose in 1:54 by World Apart and Jason Bartlett on Saturday at Yonkers Raceway. The track was rated good after a steady rain earlier in the night.

World Apart charged out of the gate to briefly get the lead before being overtaken past the :27.1 quarter mile mark by Angel’s Pride (Matt Kakaley), who held the lead through the :56.1 half and the 1:24.3 three-quarters. As the field turned to the homestretch, Bartlett had World Apart off the rail and pressuring Angel’s Pride all the way down the stretch until she finally got a nose in front for the win.

Angels Pride was second and Robin J was third.

World Apart by Art Major is owned by South Mountain Stables, Bay’s Stable, Little E Stable and Radio Racing Stable. Linda Toscano is the trainer.

Ella Christina was a late judges scratch in the race. It was announced that the scratch was due to a fall on the track scoring down prior to the race.

by Ellen Harvey, Harness Racing Communications