Seaswift Joy N one of 6 for McNair

MILTON, May 18, 2019 - Harness racing driver Doug McNair kicked off his weekend in style by winning six-races on Friday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The Guelph, Ontario resident drove in 10 of the 11 races contested and found the winner's circle in more than half of his appearances.

McNair's most notable victory of his six came behind six-year-old pacing mare Seaswift Joy N ($2.90) in the $30,000 Fillies & Mares Preferred Handicap. It was the second win in as many starts locally for the Tony Alagna trainee.

The regular visits to the winner's circle for McNair began in the second-race with three-year-old pacing filly Sports Flix ($11.60), who is trained by Gregg McNair. The father-son duo teamed up to win the fourth-race with sophomore pacing filly Swift Ally ($6.30).

McNair's victory with Swift Ally started a stretch of three-consecutive wins in the middle of the card, as he picked up victories with six-year-old pacer Santanna Tony ($27.60) for trainer Pat Shepherd and three-year-old pacing filly Deb ($7.20) for trainer James 'Friday' Dean.

Following his fifth win of the night with Seaswift Joy N in the ninth-race, McNair collected his sixth and final victory with Rod Boyd trained four-year-old pacing mare Dragon Lady Art ($4.90) in the tenth-race.

McNair now has 54 wins and earnings of just under $900,000 in 439 starts this season.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet McNair and fellow driver James MacDonald ahead of Saturday evening's races. The duo will be on hand near the main entrance to meet and sign autographs for fans from 5:30-6:15 p.m.

McNair and MacDonald will both be competing at the upcoming World Driving Championship in Sweden. A special presentation of McNair's driving colours for the championship will take place during Saturday evening's card.

Post time at Woodbine Mohawk Park is 6:45 p.m.