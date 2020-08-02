World record holder Sebastian K. dies

It is with great sadness that Knutsson Trotting announces that Sebastian K. has passed away from colic.

He arrived in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday morning 28th July to stand stud and he had seemingly taken the flight from USA well.

The next few days he ate and drank as normal, but on Saturday 1st August he developed colic and whilst every effort was made at the Mickleham Quarantine and Veterinary Centre to save his life the attending physicians were unsuccessful in their endeavours.

Given the time elapsed since the flight, it is unlikely the colic was caused by air travel, but the exact cause of the colic will most likely never be known. ‘

Sebastian’ won numerous Group I and Group II races around the world, but he will most probably be best remembered for that ‘command performance’ at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono in July 2014 when he shattered the existing all-aged World Record in a blistering 1:49.

It is still the fastest mile ever recorded on a 5/8ths track.

He was voted Horse of the Year in Sweden in 2012 and won Dan Patch Horse Trotter of the Year in 2014.

Sebastian K. was bred and owned throughout his career by Knutsson Trotting, who also bred his dam Gabriella K.

Upon retiring from racing in 2015 he stood at Hanover Shoe Farms for 4 years before relocating to Abby Stables in Ohio for the 2020 North American breeding season.

From his first North American crop, the filly Next Level Stuff (out of Nantab) 1:53.2F $221,461 will compete in the Hambletonian Oaks from post 2 on the 8th August at The Meadowlands.

Needless to say, we will keep all our fingers crossed for her and her connections.

Knutsson Trotting

Further Information: bernie@knutsson.se